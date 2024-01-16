Pharrell Williams’ sophomore collection at Louis Vuitton showcases Americana, Native American spirit

By Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2024 6:00 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 6:12 pm.

PARIS (AP) — It was Wild West meets melting pot America at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024 men’s show Tuesday, where musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams unveiled his highly-anticipated sophomore collection.

The show, set against the dramatic silhouette of the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, masterfully channeled Americana, with Native American designs mixing with modern luxury and showcasing Williams’ unique vision for the powerhouse.

Celebrity guests including Bradley Cooper, Omar Sy and Carey Mulligan gathered to witness a boulder-laden landscape that evoked the rugged terrains of an idealized America. The collection itself was a vibrant celebration of the American spirit, dripping in the famed confidence of Williams — a lauded music star who is a newcomer to fashion design at this level.

The designs emphasized loose proportions, reflecting a modern take on classic American silhouettes. Models — male and female — strutted down the runway in leather cowboy hats, cowhide valises, and checkered denim jackets adorned with bull badges, their cowboy boots boasting shiny metal points. Rodeo jackets shimmered with intricate embroideries, showcasing the luxurious craftsmanship synonymous with the LVMH-owned brand.

The show highlighted the dazzling Vegas-style suiting — jackets with glimmering stripes paired with flared pants, exuding an energy reminiscent of the city’s iconic Strip. The collection also featured oversized jackets, including a statement-making gangster-style fur coat, in bold reinterpretations of traditional Western wear.

Yet, the soul of the collection is its collaboration with Dakota and Lakota nation artists, a partnership that could be seen in intricate designs on scarves, bags, and blankets with floral and geometric patterns telling stories of heritage and identity.

“Pharrell wanted to bring out the Native American spirit, (…) he wanted to showcase we’re still here, we’re still resilient,” Rebecca Brady, 54, a Native American from New Town, North Dakota, told The Associated Press.

Beyond the fashion, the event turned into a cultural spectacle. VIP guests enjoyed Louis Vuitton-branded hamburgers in a Champagne-fueled barbecue, symbolizing a quirky blend of high fashion and classic Americana. The atmosphere was further charged with performances by Mumford & Sons and artists from the Native American nations.

The evening reached its peak when Williams himself took to the stage, eliciting a wave of excitement from the crowd.

Williams’ performance demonstrated his artistic versatility and highlighted the unique energy he brings to the Louis Vuitton brand. The collection was a daring fusion of styles and cultures, exemplifying a journey beyond fashion into a realm where art, music, and cultural heritage intertwine.

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

2h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

3h ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

8h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

5h ago

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

2h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

3h ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

8h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

7h ago

4:34
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?

Toronto Police confirm three people were arrested during a demonstration at the Avenue road bridge on Saturday. Faiza Amin speaks with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association on your right to peacefully protest in Canada.

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

More Videos