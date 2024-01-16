Reaction to Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta’s New Democrats

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley announces she is stepping down from her position, in Edmonton on Tuesday January 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 4:43 pm.

EDMONTON — Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade leading Alberta’s NDP, announced Tuesday that she is stepping down.

Under Notley, the NDP wiped out rival left-centre parties, including the Alberta Liberals, to establish itself as the dominant alternative to the governing right-wing United Conservative Party.

Here is what politicians and others who have worked with her are saying: 

“I hope Rachel has a chance to reflect on just how momentous her political career has been for our party and for the people she’s represented. Alberta New Democrats, under Rachel’s leadership, improved the lives of hardworking people in measurable ways.” — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

__

“Serving as premier is an extremely demanding job, and she served in that office with an honour and dignity reminiscent of her late father, another honourable and loyal Albertan and public servant.” — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

__

“Thank you, Rachel for your leadership and dedication to the people of Alberta. Your work in progressive politics has left an indelible mark on Canadians. Grateful for the wisdom and guidance you’ve provided over the years. Wishing you joy, rest and new adventures in this next chapter of life.” — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew 

__

“Rachel Notley did the impossible and changed the face of Alberta politics, all while keeping the focus on people. Thank you, Rachel Notley for your service to Albertans and for being a powerful voice for building a better country. Wishing you all the best in your next adventure.” — B.C. Premier David Eby 

__

“Regardless of our political stripes, we all benefit when good people step into public life. I am grateful that Rachel Notley has dedicated her life to service and join with all Albertans in wishing her and her family the best for her next chapter.” — Naheed Nenshi, former Calgary mayor

__

“She led with both passion and compassion, working with colleagues to promote inclusion and diversity in our province.” — Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek

__

“Rachel has forever changed the political landscape in this province. Her impact as premier was transformational. In the last election, we saw more Albertans than ever before cast a ballot for the Alberta NDP. One of the biggest pieces of her legacy is the strength of our 38 member caucus — the largest official Opposition in Alberta’s history.” — Alberta NDP president Nancy Janovicek 

__

“You cannot pull this woman off of what she believes in. Her decisions are not based on pure politics. They are made with what is best for the most number of people at all times.” — Cheryl Oates, former aide to Notley. 

__

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

