Restaurant Brands buying Burger King franchisee Carols Restaurant Group for US$1B

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 7:50 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 7:56 am.

TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy Carrols Restaurant Group, the largest Burger King franchisee in the United States, in a deal worth US$1 billion.

Under the agreement, Restaurant Brands, which own the Burger King brand as well as Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, will pay US$9.55 per share in cash.

Carrols has 1,022 Burger King restaurants in 23 states as well as 60 Popeyes restaurants in six states.

RBI says the deal is part of a plan at Burger King plan to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability. 

Burger King expects to invest about US$500 million to remodel about 600 of the acquired restaurants to bring them in line with its latest design.

The company ultimately plans to refranchise the vast majority of the portfolio to new or existing smaller franchise operators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)

The Canadian Press

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

2h ago

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

8h ago

Trump leads GOP rightward march and other takeaways from the Iowa caucuses
Trump leads GOP rightward march and other takeaways from the Iowa caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party has been clear since the day he announced he would make another run for the White House 14 months ago. It can be seen in the party's...

14m ago

Emmy Moments: 'Succession' succeeds, 'The Bear' eats it up, and a show wraps on time, thanks to Mom
Emmy Moments: 'Succession' succeeds, 'The Bear' eats it up, and a show wraps on time, thanks to Mom

So it be, so it is, as Cousin Greg would say: "Succession” had a fittingly successful sendoff at the Emmys, the addictive saga of the roiling Roy family dynasty winning best drama for a third time and...

28m ago

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

2h ago

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

8h ago

Trump leads GOP rightward march and other takeaways from the Iowa caucuses
Trump leads GOP rightward march and other takeaways from the Iowa caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party has been clear since the day he announced he would make another run for the White House 14 months ago. It can be seen in the party's...

14m ago

Emmy Moments: 'Succession' succeeds, 'The Bear' eats it up, and a show wraps on time, thanks to Mom
Emmy Moments: 'Succession' succeeds, 'The Bear' eats it up, and a show wraps on time, thanks to Mom

So it be, so it is, as Cousin Greg would say: "Succession” had a fittingly successful sendoff at the Emmys, the addictive saga of the roiling Roy family dynasty winning best drama for a third time and...

28m ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

13h ago

2:48
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

13h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

18h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

20h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.
