Restaurant Brands buying Burger King franchisee Carols Restaurant Group for US$1B

TORONTO — Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy Carrols Restaurant Group, the largest Burger King franchisee in the United States, in a deal worth US$1 billion.

Under the agreement, Restaurant Brands, which own the Burger King brand as well as Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, will pay US$9.55 per share in cash.

Carrols has 1,022 Burger King restaurants in 23 states as well as 60 Popeyes restaurants in six states.

RBI says the deal is part of a plan at Burger King plan to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability.

Burger King expects to invest about US$500 million to remodel about 600 of the acquired restaurants to bring them in line with its latest design.

The company ultimately plans to refranchise the vast majority of the portfolio to new or existing smaller franchise operators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)

The Canadian Press