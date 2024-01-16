Rogers overtakes Bell in annual report on telecom complaints as wireless issues rise

Rogers Communications signage is pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Rogers Communications Inc. is now Canada's most complained about telecommunications provider, overtaking Bell Canada in an annual report measuring consumer gripes within the industry.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 10:42 am.

OTTAWA — Rogers Communications Inc. is now Canada’s most complained about telecommunications provider, overtaking Bell Canada in an annual report measuring consumer gripes within the industry.

The study by the independent Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services detailed the numerous issues it was notified about between Aug. 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023.

It says complaints about Rogers increased by 43.6 per cent from the previous year, compared with a 14 per cent increase in complaints for all service providers, as the company accounted for 19.8 per cent of all complaints.

Bell, with 16.1 per cent of all complaints received, and Telus Corp., with 12.3 per cent, were the next highest on the list, with the latter seeing a 43.2 per cent jump in issues reported to the commission compared with the previous year.

For Rogers, wireless issues made up 45 per cent of all issues and were up 35 per cent year-over-year, as the company’s customers also complained more this year about experiencing a complete loss of service, incorrect charges, not receiving a refund or credit, and the quality of service.

Telus saw a 48 per cent increase in wireless issues, which now account for 57 per cent of its customers’ complaints, while disclosure complaints were Bell’s most-raised issue this year, followed by issues related to incorrect charges on monthly plans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16,2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:BCE, TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada
Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada

Canada's annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month. The federal agency released its consumer price...

6m ago

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

5h ago

Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police
Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York. Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow...

2h ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

48m ago

Top Stories

Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada
Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada

Canada's annual inflation rate rose 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month. The federal agency released its consumer price...

6m ago

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

5h ago

Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police
Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York. Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow...

2h ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

16h ago

2:48
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

16h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

21h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

23h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.
More Videos