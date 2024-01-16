Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough.

Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive and Coronation Drive area just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of a break-and-enter.

It’s alleged four suspects entered a backyard and attempted to break into the home. Video released by Toronto police shows two men armed men with what is believed to be handguns.

The suspects were unsuccessful and left the area in a silver four-door sedan.

The suspects all wore dark clothing, gloves and face coverings.

