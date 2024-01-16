Shooter who killed 5 people at Colorado LGBTQ+ club charged with hate crimes in federal court

FILE - People visit a memorial outside Club Q, the LGBTQ nightclub that was the site of a deadly 2022 shooting that killed five people, June 7, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The shooter who was sentenced to life in prison for killing five people the club in Colorado Springs was charged with federal hate crimes and weapons violations on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Chet Strange, File) Chet Strange

By Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2024 4:38 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 4:57 pm.

DENVER (AP) — The shooter who killed five people and endangered the lives of over 40 others at a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared in federal court to face federal hate crimes Tuesday.

Anderson Aldrich, 23, pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Last year Aldrich was moved to the Wyoming State Penitentiary due to safety concerns of the high-profile case, according to Alondra Gonzalez, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The charges, which include multiple federal firearm violations, come after Aldrich pleaded guilty last June in state court to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder — one for each person at Club Q during the attack on Nov. 19, 2022.

Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, also pleaded no contest to state charges for hate crimes charges under a plea agreement. The plea was an acknowledgment there was a good chance Aldrich would be convicted of those crimes without admitting guilt. The pleas carried the same weight as a conviction.

The federal charges follow an FBI investigation into the shooting that was confirmed after Aldrich’s sentencing in state court. At the time, District Attorney Michael Allen said the threat of the death penalty in the federal system was a “big part of what motivated the defendant” to plead guilty to the state charges.

Aldrich declined to speak at the sentencing hearing in state court, and haven’t said why they hung out at the club, then went outside and returned dressed in body armor. Aldrich began firing an AR-15-style rifle as soon as they came back in.

Prosecutors say Aldrich had visited the club at least six times before that night and that Aldrich’s mother had forced them to go.

In a series of telephone calls from jail, Aldrich told The Associated Press they were on a “very large plethora of drugs” and abusing steroids at the time of the attack. When asked whether the attack was motivated by hate, Aldrich said that was “completely off base.”

The district attorney called those statements self-serving and characterized the assertion as ringing hollow. He said Aldrich’s claim of being nonbinary is part of an effort to avoid hate crime charges, saying there was no evidence of Aldrich identifying as nonbinary before the shooting.

During hearings in the state case in February, prosecutors said Aldrich administered a website that posted a “neo-Nazi white supremacist” shooting training video. A police detective also testified that online gaming friends said Aldrich expressed hatred for the police, LBGTQ+ people and minorities, and used racist and homophobic slurs. One said that Aldrich sent an online message with a photo of a rifle trained on a gay pride parade.

The attack shattered the sense of safety at Club Q, which served as a refuge for the city’s LGBTQ+ community. The shooting was stopped by a Navy officer who grabbed the barrel of the suspect’s rifle, burning his hand, and an Army veteran helped subdue and beat Aldrich until police arrived, authorities said.

The 2022 attack came more than a year after Aldrich was arrested for threatening their grandparents and vowing to become “the next mass killer ″ while stockpiling weapons, body armor and bomb-making materials.

Those charges were eventually dismissed after Aldrich’s mother and grandparents refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

1h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

1h ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

6h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

3h ago

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

1h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

1h ago

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

6h ago

Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week
Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Toronto homeowners who aren't happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week. Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

22h ago

2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

5h ago

4:34
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?

Toronto Police confirm three people were arrested during a demonstration at the Avenue road bridge on Saturday. Faiza Amin speaks with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association on your right to peacefully protest in Canada.

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

More Videos