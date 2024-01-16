Stock market today: Asian shares sink as jitters over Chinese markets prompt heavy selling

A currency trader watches monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2024 12:50 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 12:56 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell Tuesday in Asia, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down nearly 2%, as jitters over Chinese markets dimmed confidence across the region.

U.S. markets were closed Monday, leaving investors without cues from overnight trading. Early Tuesday, the future for the S&P 500 was 0.4% lower, and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell, snapping a New Year’s winning streak that took it to its highest level in 34 years. It fell 0.7% to 35,645.18.

The dollar weakened against the Japanese yen even as a former central bank official said that the Bank of Japan is preparing to end its longstanding negative interest rate policy. The dollar bought 146.18 yen, up from 145.75 late Monday and its highest level in more than one month.

The question of when and how the BOJ might extricate itself from more than a decade’s worth of extreme monetary easing that has kept its benchmark rate at minus 0.1% has hung over the market for months. Speculation over its game plan for changing it strategy has flared especially after the Federal Reserve and other central banks hiked rates sharply to help snuff out inflation that soared as economies recovered from the shocks of the pandemic.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.9% to 15,904.27 and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.6% to 2,868.30.

Investors were selling stocks of technology and property companies. Online food delivery company Meituan dropped 3.2% and games company Tencent lost 2.7%. Financially troubled property developer China Garden Holding lost 5.6% and Sino-Ocean Group Holding plunged 8.1%.

China is due to provide an update in its economy on Wednesday that economists forecast will show annual growth at 5.3% in the last quarter, up from 4.9% in July-September.

Most forecasts suggest growth will slow in the world’s second largest economy this year, as Beijing continues to grapple with a crisis in its property sector and tepid consumer demand. IMF head Kristalina Georgieva warned Monday in an interview with CNBC that unless China enacts reforms to help spur more spending, it might face a “significant decline in growth rates going under 4%.”

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.7% to 2,508.40 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gave up 1.2% to 7,410.10.

European markets had a downbeat start to the week.

Germany’s DAX lost 0.5% to 16,622.22 as the government reported that the economy contracted by 0.3% in 2023 from a year earlier. The CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.7% to 7,411.68. Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,594.91.

In the U.S., stocks have been roaring toward records for months, pulling the S&P 500 within 0.3% of its all-time high, on hopes that inflation is cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates several times this year.

Easier rates and yields relax the pressure on the economy and financial system, while boosting prices for investments.

Traders are largely betting on the Fed cutting its main interest rate six or more times through 2024. That would be a much more aggressive track than the Fed itself has hinted. It’s even cautioned it could raise rates further if inflation refuses to buckle convincingly toward its target of 2%. The federal funds rate is already at its highest level since 2001.

In other trading, a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 11 cents to $72.57 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 66 cents to $72.68 on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, advanced 14 cents to $78.29 per barrel.

The euro fell to $1.0916 from $1.0952.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

8h ago

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

2h ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

7h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

6h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

8h ago

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

2h ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

7h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

7h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

12h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

14h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.
2:11
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys

The NHL All-Star game jerseys have been revealed and fans have some interesting takes on the threads that were created, in part, by The Biebs. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos