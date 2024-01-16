Sum 41 to close ‘final’ world tour with stop in Toronto

Sum 41 is heading back home to play their "final" show ever. Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs during a concert in Quebec City on Friday, July 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Amy Harris

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted January 16, 2024 11:41 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 11:56 am.

TORONTO — Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.

The Canadian rockers have booked Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 30, 2025 as the last stop on a massive world tour that runs for the better part of a year.

Tour Of The Setting Sum, as it’s being called, already has 76 shows with more to be added. It kicks off in Southeast Asia on March 1 before winding through Europe and North America.

The band has booked four dates in Quebec as the only other Canadian shows on the schedule. They say additional Canadian tour dates will be announced soon.

Tickets for many shows — including the final date — go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Last year, the Ajax, Ont.-formed rockers announced they were planning to split up after the release of their album “Heaven :x: Hell,” out on March 29.

After playing Asia, the band will head to Mexico in late March, before a batch of dates across the United States through April and May. 

They’ll then hit Europe for much of June and July.

Sum 41 will return to Canada for four dates in Quebec through August. Three of them are at music festivals.

Following more U.S. dates in September and October, the band plays to a sold-out crowd of more than 35,000 people in November at Paris La Défense Arena in France, which they say is their largest show ever.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

2h ago

Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada
Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4 per cent in December, marking another bump along the way back to price stability for the central bank. Statistics Canada released its consumer price index...

34m ago

Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police
Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York. Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow...

1h ago

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

7h ago

Top Stories

Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home
Video shows armed suspects attempting to break into Scarborough home

Toronto police released video of an attempted break-in with hopes of identifying four suspects who tried to gain access to a home in Scarborough. Officers were called to a home in the Beechgrove Drive...

2h ago

Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada
Inflation rises to 3.4% in December, complicating path for Bank of Canada

Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4 per cent in December, marking another bump along the way back to price stability for the central bank. Statistics Canada released its consumer price index...

34m ago

Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police
Two teens arrested after armed carjacking at North York home: police

Two teens are facing several charges in connection to a carjacking and robbery investigation in North York. Toronto police say five suspects approached a home in the Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow...

1h ago

4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville
4 teens arrested after violent pharmacy robbery, police chase in Oakville

Four teenagers are in custody after a violent pharmacy robbery and police chase in Oakville on Monday night. Halton Police officers were called to a pharmacy near Bronte Road and Westoak Trails, north...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

17h ago

2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

1h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

23h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.
More Videos