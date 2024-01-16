The race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination pivots to New Hampshire. Follow live updates

A day after Donald Trump won Iowa’s caucuses, the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has turned to New Hampshire.

Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are holding events in the first-in-the-nation GOP primary state on Tuesday, hoping to capitalize on their performances in Iowa. Trump won by more than 30 percentage points, while DeSantis narrowly edged Haley for second place.

Disappointing finishes in Iowa by biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson led to their exits from the race.

DeSantis stops in South Carolina to rib Haley

GREENVILLE, S.C. — On his way to next-voting New Hampshire, DeSantis made a stop in South Carolina to emphasize he plans to take on and beat Haley in her home state.

He asked the crowd of several hundred at a converted airplane hangar in Greenville if any of them could name an accomplishment during Haley’s six years as governor. No hands went up. DeSantis said in Florida, there would have been plenty of hands.

He later told reporters that the door is still open for someone to beat Trump for the nomination and that his second-place finish shows he’s that choice.

“Half the people wanted someone else,” DeSantis said, referring to the 51% of the vote Trump captured in Iowa.

Digging in further on Haley, he said she was the reason he did a Fox News debate with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom last year.

“I needed practice debating someone almost as liberal as Nikki Haley,” DeSantis said.

Trump spends the morning after his Iowa caucus win in court

NEW YORK — Trump has a campaign rally scheduled later Tuesday in New Hampshire, but he spent the first part of the day in a New York courtroom for the penalty phase of a civil defamation trial stemming from a columnist’s claims he sexually attacked her decades earlier.

After several dozen prospective jurors were sworn in, Trump shook his head as the judge described the case in general terms and explained that for purposes of the trial, it had already been determined that Trump did sexually assault columnist E. Jean Carroll.

In May, a different jury awarded Carroll $5 million after concluding that Trump sexually abused her in a department store dressing room 1996, then defamed her in 2022 by claiming she made it up after she revealed it publicly in a 2019 memoir.

He was not required to be present Tuesday and didn’t attend the first trial.

