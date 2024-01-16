Torontonians get chance to sound off on proposed property tax hike in town halls this week

Olivia Chow
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks to journalists as she arrives for a meeting with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Oct. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 16, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 1:37 pm.

Toronto homeowners who aren’t happy about a proposed property tax hike have an opportunity to let the city know how they feel about it this week.

Three telephone town halls will allow residents to weigh in on this year’s municipal budget. The first is set for Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will repeat Wednesday and Thursday evening.

“I am committed to hearing from Torontonians, and I encourage everyone to participate in the budget process,” said Mayor Olivia Chow in a statement. “The telephone town halls build on the public engagement sessions from last fall and are part of my commitment to opening up City Hall.”

Budget chief Shelley Carroll announced the 10.5 per cent tax hike last week. She said the 9 per cent increase in property taxes and 1.5 per cent increase to the City Building Fund, which is a levy that supports capital projects, is a result of a $1.8 billion shortfall due to chronic underspending in city services.

The average household will pay $30 more per month, according to Carroll. It will be the highest tax increase since amalgamation over 20 years ago.

Councillors debated the necessity of the proposed property tax increase while hearing from different city departments during a budget committee meeting on Tuesday. Coun. Dianne Saxe questioned the city’s Chief Financial Officer on whether savings could be found elsewhere.

“Is there a gravy train somewhere that we could still cut?” Saxe asked.

“Not that I’m aware of,” answered Conforti. “There is no pocket of funds that we are holding back from being able to apply to balance the budget.”

“And have you looked really, really hard?” Saxe pressed.

“Very, very hard,” replied Conforti.

Coun. Jennifer McKelvie says she held her own town hall on Monday night and said there was a strong feeling from residents that a 10.5 per cent hike is “an unacceptable increase.”

“In particular, our seniors continue to be the most concerned with that increase,” McKelvie says.

Chow says without an additional $250 million to support the refugees in Toronto’s shelter system, homeowners could actually be faced with a 16.5 per cent tax hike. Chow continues to push Toronto Liberal MPs for the extra funding.

It’s unclear how public feedback from the town halls would affect the budget and the proposed tax hike.

To participate residents and businesses can call 1-833-490-0778 during the town halls:

  • Tuesday, January 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, January 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

More information on the telephone town halls can be found here.

With files from Meredith Bond and Momin Qureshi

