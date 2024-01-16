US, South Korea and Japan conduct naval drills as tensions deepen with North Korea

In this photo provided by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, left, sails with South Korean Navy's Aegis destroyer King Sejong the Great and Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force Aegis destroyer Kongou in the international waters of the southern coast of Korean peninsular during a recent joint drill in 2024. The three countries conducted combined naval exercises involving the American aircraft carrier in their latest show of strength against nuclear-armed North Korea, South Korea’s military said Wednesday, Jan. 17, as the three countries' senior diplomats were to meet in Seoul to discuss the deepening standoff with Pyongyang. (South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff via AP)

By Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2024 11:06 pm.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 11:26 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States, South Korea and Japan conducted combined naval exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in their latest show of strength against nuclear-armed North Korea, South Korea’s military said Wednesday, as the three countries’ senior diplomats were to meet in Seoul to discuss the deepening standoff with Pyongyang.

The training in waters off South Korea’s Jeju island came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues a provocative run in weapons testing and threats that has raised regional tensions to their highest point in years.

At Pyongyang’s rubber-stamp parliament this week, Kim declared that North Korea would abandon its long-standing commitment to a peaceful unification with South Korea and ordered a rewriting of North’s constitution to eliminate the idea of a shared statehood between the war-divided countries.

His speech on Monday came a day after the North conducted its first ballistic test of 2024, which state-media described as a new solid-fuel intermediate range missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead, reflecting its push to advance its lineup of weapons targeting U.S. military bases in Guam and Japan.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the trilateral naval drills, which completed its three-day program on Wednesday, involved nine warships from the countries, including U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and Aegis destroyers from South Korea and Japan.

The exercise was aimed at sharpening the countries’ combined deterrence and response capabilities against North Korean nuclear, missile and underwater threats, and also training for preventing illicit maritime transports of weapons of mass destruction, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. It didn’t specify whether the training reflected concerns about North Korea’s alleged arms transfers to Russia to help that country’s war in Ukraine.

In Seoul, South Korean nuclear envoy Kim Gunn was scheduled to meet with Japanese counterpart Namazu Hiroyuki Wednesday, a day before their trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s deputy special representative for North Korea, Jung Pak, to coordinate their response toward the North.

In the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, the conservative government of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been expanding military cooperation and training with the United States and Japan, which Kim has decried as invasion rehearsals. Yoon has also sought stronger reassurances from Washington that it would swiftly and decisively use its nuclear capabilities to defend its ally in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack.

In his speech at the North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly, Kim called described the South Koreans as “top class stooges” of America who were obsessed with confrontation, and repeated a threat that the North would annihilate the South with its nukes if provoked.

Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

7h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

7h ago

Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot
Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot

CityNews spoke with two witnesses and a flight instructor after a Cessna airplane made an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax.

3h ago

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

3h ago

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

7h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

7h ago

Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot
Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot

CityNews spoke with two witnesses and a flight instructor after a Cessna airplane made an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax.

3h ago

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

11h ago

4:34
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?

Toronto Police confirm three people were arrested during a demonstration at the Avenue road bridge on Saturday. Faiza Amin speaks with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association on your right to peacefully protest in Canada.

2:17
NDP call for extension on small business loan repayment deadline
NDP call for extension on small business loan repayment deadline

Ontario NDP leader, Marit Stiles, is looking to draw attention to a looming loan repayment deadline that could be the last straw for many small businesses. Tina Yazdani reports on their plea to Premier Doug Ford.

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

More Videos