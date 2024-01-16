Wahlburgers Toronto to close after 9 years: ‘Right time to say goodbye’

After serving burgers for nearly a decade in the city’s downtown core, Toronto’s Wahlburgers will be shutting its doors for good.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for Wahlburgers Canada said the decision to close in Toronto “presented itself organically.”

“It’s time. After a successful 9-year run, Wahlburgers Toronto will close, effective immediately. The decision to close presented itself organically as an evolution of business and lifestyle in our beloved city; it just feels like now is the right time to say goodbye,” the post read.

The Toronto burger chain, located at 46 Blue Jays Way near the Rogers Centre, was the first franchise location of Wahlburgers, the creation of Paul Wahlberg, the brother of actors Donnie and Mark.

“Opening Wahlburgers’ first franchise location and serving quality comfort food to Canadians has been the pleasure of a lifetime and also a wild ride,” the post continued.

“Over the past decade, we have hosted many dinners, parties and events, including a few that made it on TV! It has been an unforgettable run. Thanks for the memories.”

The other Wahlburgers location in Toronto Pearson International Airport will remain open.