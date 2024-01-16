Zelenskyy takes center stage in Davos as he tries to rally support for Ukraine’s fight

A police officer monitors the area around the Davos Congress Center where the World Economic Forum takes place in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 15 until Jan. 19, 2024.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted January 16, 2024 12:04 am.

Last Updated January 16, 2024 12:12 am.

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is headlining a frenzied first full day of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where top officials from the United States, the European Union, China, the Middle East and beyond will also take center stage Tuesday.

Zelenskyy will endeavor to keep his country’s long and largely stalemated defense against Russia on the minds of political leaders, just as Israel’s war with Hamas, which passed the 100-day mark, has siphoned off much of the world’s attention and sparked concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Conversations with prime ministers of Qatar and Jordan will bookend the day’s most visible events, with speeches by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan in between.

Zelenskyy, once reticent about leaving his war-torn country, has recently gone on a whirlwind tour to try to rally support for Ukraine’s cause against Russia amid donor fatigue in the West and concerns that former U.S. President Donald Trump — who touted having good relations with Putin — might return to the White House next year.

On Monday, Zelenskyy made a stop in Switzerland’s capital of Bern, where President Viola Amherd pledged her country would start working with Ukraine to help organize a “peace summit” for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is following that up with his first trip to Davos as president after speaking by video in previous years. He hopes to parlay the high visibility of the event into a bully pulpit to showcase Ukraine’s pressing needs, and allies will be lining up: A morning, invitation-only “CEOs for Ukraine” session will precede his afternoon speech.

The corporate chiefs will hear “what kind of immediate assistance is needed” and lay out how private and public sectors can help Ukraine rebuild one day, forum organizers say. The session will draw NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and U.S. envoy for Ukraine’s economic recovery, Penny Pritzker, among others.

Later Tuesday, leaders of some of Ukraine’s key European allies — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno — will participate in a session on the “horizons” for Ukraine.

The theme of the meeting in Davos is “rebuilding trust,” and it comes as that sentiment has been fraying globally: Wars in the Middle East and Europe have increasingly split the world into different camps.

While the geopolitical situation has oozed gloom, businesses appear more hopeful — in part from prospects that artificial intelligence can help boost productivity. Leading Western stock indexes shot up in 2023, and falling inflation raised hopes of a decline in interest rates.

The consulting firm PwC, in its 27th annual CEO survey, said economic optimism has doubled among executives over the past year — even if the prospects over the next decade appear less certain. With the pressure from climate change and technology like artificial intelligence, a growing number of executives say they are worried their businesses would not be viable in 10 years without reinvention.

AI is a major topic over the week in Davos, with a key talk by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella — whose company has invested billions in ChatGPT maker OpenAI — among the sessions planned Tuesday.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

7h ago

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

1h ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

5h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

4h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ford government to use taxpayer funds to retrofit 2 Walmart stores to also host ServiceOntario kiosks

Walmart Canada will host two of the soon to be shut down ServiceOntario outlets, and Ontario taxpayers are footing the bill for the retail giant to retrofit its stores, sources tell CityNews. This...

7h ago

Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night. Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South...

1h ago

Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario
Need to know: Renting in a rooming house in Ontario

Shared accommodations are an affordable option for renters and rooming houses may offer a convenient solution for many looking to keep housing costs as low as possible. Rooming houses are legal in Ontario,...

5h ago

Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported
Study finds Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported

A York University study found a large number of those treated at Toronto hospitals weren't captured in police traffic statistics.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
EXCLUSIVE: Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

5h ago

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

10h ago

0:41
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game
Security involved in physical altercation with man at Leafs game

A 37-year-old Ancaster man is facing assault charges after an incident at the Toronto Maple Leafs game.. It happened at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night.

13h ago

2:46
Tracking the coldest air of the season
Tracking the coldest air of the season

Temperatures are in the negatives that will feel like double-digit freezing temperatures across the GTA in the next week.
2:11
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys
Justin Bieber's Drew House fashion label creates NHL All-Star Jerseys

The NHL All-Star game jerseys have been revealed and fans have some interesting takes on the threads that were created, in part, by The Biebs. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos