A New Jersey youth detention center had ‘culture of abuse,’ new lawsuit says

By Mike Catalini, The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2024 11:32 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 11:42 am.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey youth detention center let a “culture of abuse,” in which staff sexually abused boys, endure for decades, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state Superior Court by 50 men who lived at the facility.

The lawsuit alleges virtually unchecked sexual abuse of the boys housed at the New Jersey Training School in Monroe Township.

“For decades, children detained in New Jersey juvenile detention facilities have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of guards, counselors, and other agents of the State, all while Defendant has had knowledge of, and turned a blind eye to, this culture of abuse,” the lawsuit says.

The allegations outlined in the suit stretch from the 1970s to the 2010s and include dozens of harrowing details, including that guards, counselors and other staff sexually abused the boys at the facility and in woods around it and threatened them with further confinement if they divulged the abuse.

One of the plaintiffs — not identified by name because of the nature of the allegations — said he informed the parole board about the abuse he suffered but “was not taken seriously.” Others notified other staff members, only to have nothing done about the allegations, the suit says.

The facility, which is not a school but is run by the state’s Juvenile Justice Commission, currently houses about 200 people, according to the state. It dates to 1867, is the state’s largest such facility, and sits less than 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of New York.

It’s long been considered troubled.

In 2018, the state announced plans to close the facility following years of allegations of abuse, including U.S. Justice Department reports alleging high rates of sexual abuse at the facility. The facility also drew scrutiny because of racial disparities, with Black children accounting for a disproportionately high number of boys being housed there, according to advocates.

But the closure has stalled as officials seek out other sites to house juveniles in state custody.

Highlighting the system’s apparent failure should lead to an overdue overhaul of how New Jersey handles juvenile cases, according to the attorneys who brought the suit on behalf of the men.

“We hope these people will not only get justice in their individual cases but this will lead to reform of the system,” said Jerome Block, a partner at the law firm Levy Konigsberg.

A message seeking comment has been left with the state attorney general’s office, which typically represents the state in lawsuits.

The lawsuit, more than 90 pages long and filed in Middlesex County, seeks damages, including punitive damages, among other costs.

The suit was possible in part because New Jersey overhauled its civil statute of limitations on childhood sex abuse claims in 2019.

The new law allows child victims to sue up until they turn 55 or within seven years of their first realization that the abuse caused them harm. The previous statute of limitations is age 20 or two years after first realizing the abuse caused harm.

The lawsuit calls to mind similar allegations that came to light in recent years in New Hampshire, where more than 1,000 men and women alleged they were physically or sexually abused at a state detention center.

Mike Catalini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

1h ago

Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread
Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread

An aggressive and sometimes deadly form of Strep A is seeing record cases across Canada, including in Ontario where at least six young children have died since October. According to data from Public...

37m ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

26m ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, in hospital after abdominal surgery
Catherine, Princess of Wales, in hospital after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at a private hospital for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday. The former Kate Middleton...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

1h ago

Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread
Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread

An aggressive and sometimes deadly form of Strep A is seeing record cases across Canada, including in Ontario where at least six young children have died since October. According to data from Public...

37m ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

26m ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, in hospital after abdominal surgery
Catherine, Princess of Wales, in hospital after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at a private hospital for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday. The former Kate Middleton...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

18h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

18h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:41
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park

Tobogganing has been banned at 45 hills across Toronto, including a popular park in an East Danforth neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt with furious residents and why the city deemed the hill unsafe.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
More Videos