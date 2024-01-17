Amazon will invest in Diamond Sports as part of bankruptcy restructuring agreement

FILE - A Bally Sports logo is shown in the dugout during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Amazon will partner with the Diamond Sports as part of a restructuring agreement as the largest owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy. Diamond owns 18 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 37 professional teams — 11 baseball, 15 NBA and 11 NHL.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 8:26 am.

Amazon will partner with Diamond Sports as part of a restructuring agreement as the largest owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy.

Diamond owns 18 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 37 professional teams — 11 baseball, 15 NBA and 11 NHL.

Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection last March. The company said in a late 2021 financial filing that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

The terms of the agreement were announced by Diamond Sports on Wednesday morning. Amazon had no comment. It remains subject to approval by the bankruptcy court.

The agreement with Diamond Sports’ largest creditors allows it to emerge from bankruptcy, continue operations and prevents a total collapse of the regional sports network system where the NBA, NHL and MLB would have to step in to take over production and distribution of most of their teams.

Last season, MLB had to take over production and distribution of the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks after Diamond let rights payments to the Padres lapse and was unable to agree to an amended deal with the Diamondbacks.

Under the terms of the restructuring agreement, Amazon will make a minority investment in Diamond and enter into a commercial arrangement to provide access to Diamond’s content via Prime Video.

Customers will be able to access their local team’s content on Prime Video channels where Diamond has rights. Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date. Regional sports content will also remain available on cable and satellite providers.

Amazon Prime already carries some New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games produced by the YES Network.

Diamond also has an agreement in principle with Sinclair, to settle the pending litigation between the companies and the other named defendants, which settlement is supported by Diamond’s creditors that are parties to the RSA.

Sinclair Broadcast Group bought the regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.

Even before Sinclair bought the regional networks, the business was in a downturn due to cord cutting and declines in advertising revenue after entering into exorbitant long-term deals with some teams.

Under an agreement with creditors last year, Diamond Sports Group became a separate company from Sinclair.

As part of the settlement, Sinclair will pay Diamond $495 million and provide ongoing services to support Diamond’s reorganization. The proceeds from the settlement will also pay off some creditors.

“We are thrilled to have reached a comprehensive restructuring agreement that provides a detailed framework for a reorganization plan and substantial new financing that will enable Diamond to operate and thrive beyond 2024,” Diamond Sports CEO David Preschlack said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support from Amazon and a group of our largest creditors who clearly believe in the value-creating potential of this business. Diamond’s near-term focus will be on implementing the RSA and emerging from bankruptcy as a going concern for the benefit of our investors, our employees, our team, league and distribution partners, and the millions of fans who will continue to enjoy our broadcasts.”

Diamond recently reached agreements with the NHL and NBA to keep local rights through the end of this season. It remains in discussions with Major League Baseball on reworked agreements for the upcoming season, with the next court hearing scheduled for Friday.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

12h ago

Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today
Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter. An extreme cold warning is in effect for...

26m ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

1h ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

12h ago

Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today
Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter. An extreme cold warning is in effect for...

26m ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

1h ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

14h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

14h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

21h ago

More Videos