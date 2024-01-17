Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says further research on landfill search complete

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a second feasibility study assessing the scope of a landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women has been completed and is set to be forwarded to the federal government. Kirstin Witwicki, right, cousin of Morgan Harris, listens in as Cathy Merrick, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, speaks to media in response to a federal announcement for a feasibility study to search a local landfill in Winnipeg, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 17, 2024 6:23 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 6:42 pm.

WINNIPEG — The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a second feasibility study assessing the scope of a landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women has been completed and is set to be forwarded to the federal government. 

The organization says in a statement that the report is being reviewed by the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, as well as legal counsel, before it is sent to the department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada. 

The federal government provided $740,000 to further research how to conduct a search safely after an initial feasibility study, also funded by the federal government, found it would be possible but that toxic materials could pose a risk to workers. 

Police have said they believe the remains of Harris and Myran are in the Prairie Green landfill, just outside Winnipeg, but declined to search due to safety concerns. 

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two others — Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a different landfill last year, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, of the assembly, says the review prioritizes the safe retrieval of any remains found while honouring the concerns of the families. 

“This report marks a crucial step toward searching the landfill and addresses concerns about the Prairie Green landfill search,” she said in a statement Wednesday. 

“This report affirms the commitment of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and its member First Nations to justice, accountability and transparency.”

The organization will also be submitting copies of the report to the provincial government and the city of Winnipeg. 

Once the report has been reviewed and submitted to various levels of government, the assembly plans to share the planning and recommendations with the public. 

Leadership for Long Plain First Nation, where the two women were from, said the study would identify preliminary steps that need to be accomplished to do the search, including identifying personnel training, construction of facilities, equipment procurement, and management of hazardous, toxic and biohazardous waste. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap
Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap

About a dozen people are currently living in a Mississauga hydrofield despite dangerously cold temperatures over the last week, with many using propane tanks to survive the cold. Chris, a Brampton...

1h ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools will be debated...

2h ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

46m ago

Top Stories

Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap
Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap

About a dozen people are currently living in a Mississauga hydrofield despite dangerously cold temperatures over the last week, with many using propane tanks to survive the cold. Chris, a Brampton...

1h ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools will be debated...

2h ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

2h ago

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

7h ago

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.
2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.
2:32
Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported: study
Toronto pedestrian, cyclist injuries majorly under-reported: study

A new study out of York University is taking a closer look at the number of pedestrians and cyclists injured in Toronto. As Nick Westoll reports, the study found 92 per cent of the cycling injuries weren't captured in police traffic statistics.
More Videos