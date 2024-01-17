Belgian customs seized record amount of cocaine as EU faces rise in drug-related violence

FILE - In this frame grab taken from video of the Belgian Finance Ministry, bags and narcotics wrapped in plastic are emptied out of a container in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium, in 2021. Customs seized another record amount of cocaine in the port of Antwerp in 2023, with 116 tons intercepted, Belgian authorities said on Wednesday. (Belgium Finance Ministry via AP, File)

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2024 5:38 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 5:56 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Customs seized 116 tons of cocaine in the port of Antwerp in 2023, setting a record for the second year in a row, Belgian authorities said on Wednesday.

Demand for cocaine is growing rapidly across the EU, and governments blame the drug trade for outbreaks of violence in major port cities like Antwerp, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and Marseille in France.

The port of Antwerp has become the main gateway for Latin American cocaine cartels into the continent.

Another five tons of cocaine were seized last year at the port of Zeebrugge, which is part of the larger Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem.

“Thousands of employees, spread all over the country, gave their best in once again extraordinary circumstances last year,” the minister said.

The announcement was made a day after 22 people, including three police officers, were arrested in a major anti-drug bust targeting individuals suspected of smuggling cocaine through Antwerp.

The quantity of cocaine seized in Europe’s second largest seaport rose from 110 tons in 2022, Belgian authorities said, adding that Colombia, Ecuador and Panama remain the top countries of origin.

Record amounts of cocaine are being seized in Europe, with 303 tons stopped by EU member countries in 2021, the most recent year for which figures are available. According to a report from the EU agency monitoring drugs and addiction, 75% of that quantity was seized in Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain.

In Belgium, federal authorities say drug trafficking is penetrating society rapidly as foreign criminal organizations have established deep roots in the country, bringing along their violent and ruthless operations.

In the past four years, Antwerp has seen dozens of grenade attacks, fires and small bombs, many linked to gangs trying to carve up the thriving cocaine trade. In Belgium, then-Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne spent time living in hiding after evidence emerged drugs gangs might be seeking to kidnap him, or worse.

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

11h ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

4m ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

35m ago

Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot
Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot

CityNews spoke with two witnesses and a flight instructor after a Cessna airplane made an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax.

11h ago

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

11h ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

4m ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

35m ago

Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot
Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot

CityNews spoke with two witnesses and a flight instructor after a Cessna airplane made an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

12h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

12h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

19h ago

More Videos