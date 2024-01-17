BP names current interim boss as permanent CEO to replace predecessor who quit over personal conduct

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2024 7:51 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 7:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — British oil giant BP said Wednesday its interim chief executive, Murray Auchincloss, will be given the job on a permanent basis to replace Bernard Looney, who quit after it emerged that he had failed to disclose to the board past relationships with company colleagues.

Auchincloss, a 53-year-old Canadian who was BP’s chief financial officer for more than three years, took on the top job in September after Looney’s surprise resignation. Auchincloss joined BP when it took over oil firm Amoco in 1998.

“Since September, BP’s board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process to identify BP’s next CEO, considering a number of high-caliber candidates in detail,” BP chairman Helge Lund said.

Lund said the board was in “complete agreement” that Auchincloss was the “outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP.”

Auchincloss said he was honored to lead BP and that the company’s strategy to diversify away from oil to become an “integrated energy company” does not change.

Biraj Borkhataria, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, called the appointment the best possible outcome for shareholders, as hiring someone from outside the company would have brought “further uncertainty on the direction of the business and potentially more noise around another strategy shift.”

However, Charlie Kronick, senior climate adviser at environmental group Greenpeace U.K., criticized the move as “business as usual for a company that is still failing to transition away from fossil fuels at anything like the pace required.”

Kronick said a change at the top was “an opportunity for a different approach that redirects significant spending towards the cheap, clean renewables we need to power us through the rest of the century.”

Looney, who had spent his working life at the firm, having started as a drilling engineer in 1991, quit after he acknowledged he had not been “fully transparent” in providing details of all relationships to the board.

He was denied 32.4 million-pound ($41 million) worth of salary, pension, bonus payments and shares, after BP said he had committed “serious misconduct” by misleading the board.

BP does not ban relationships between staff, but its code of conduct says employees must consider conflicts of interest, for example in having an “intimate relationship with someone whose pay, advancement or management you can influence.”

BP has had four different bosses over the past 15 years. Prior to Looney’s appointment in 2020, Bob Dudley served nearly a decade as chief executive, stepping in to turn the business around after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

12h ago

Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today
Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter. An extreme cold warning is in effect for...

26m ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

1h ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

12h ago

Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today
Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter. An extreme cold warning is in effect for...

26m ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

1h ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

14h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

14h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

21h ago

More Videos