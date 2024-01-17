Davos hosts UN chief, top diplomats of US, Iran as World Economic Forum meeting reaches Day Two

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2024 12:17 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 12:26 am.

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The top diplomats of Iran and the United States sit down for public — and separate — one-on-one chats while the U.N. chief and leaders of France, Argentina and Spain will deliver speeches as the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting saunters into a busy second day on Wednesday.

The elite gathering in the Swiss ski resort of Davos takes a turn toward the environmental and climate concerns that have animated plea after plea from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the world to come together do take more united action against global warming — after a record-hot year in 2023.

Experts and policymakers will take up issues like ensuring a sustainable Middle East and North Africa, working to crack down on plastic waste and searching for ways to maintain life on Earth, no less, amid growing threats to biodiversity.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after a day of meetings Monday including one with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is on tap for a broadcast conversation with New York Times columnist Tom Friedman. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will speak with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

On Tuesday, U.S. forces led a new strike against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, known as Houthis, who have been troubling Red Sea shipping lanes in recent weeks by firing missiles against vessels off the coast of the impoverished and divided Arabic Peninsula country. It came hours after one missile strike earlier Tuesday hit a U.S. vessel.

The Yemeni rebels have carried out the campaign in response to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, when the Palestinian militant group carried out a murderous rampage in Israel and seized hostages.

French President Emmanuel Macron, recently reappointed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Argentina’s new president — self-described “anarcho-capitalist” Javier Milei — will take the podium Wednesday afternoon, after a morning address by Guterres.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy shuttled from room to room to meet with CEOs, financiers and political leaders and made a speech blasting his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over Moscow’s long-running military campaign in Ukraine and seeking more Western support when Ukraine’s allies are showing signs of war fatigue.

“Please, strengthen our economy, and we will strengthen your security,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

9h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

9h ago

Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot
Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot

CityNews spoke with two witnesses and a flight instructor after a Cessna airplane made an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax.

5h ago

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

5h ago

Top Stories

Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto
Province to pay rent for a privately-owned ServiceOntario in downtown Toronto

The Ford government is stepping in to pay the rent of a privately-owned ServiceOntario outlet in downtown Toronto. While sources had told CityNews this was related to Staples, the Premier's office...

9h ago

Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407
Driver loses control, crashes into snow plow on Highway 407

Early morning snowfall across the GTA made for slick roads as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a video of one driver crashing into a snow plow on Highway 407. OPP Highway Safety Division uploaded...

9h ago

Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot
Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot

CityNews spoke with two witnesses and a flight instructor after a Cessna airplane made an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax.

5h ago

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

13h ago

4:34
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?
Know your rights: Are police allowed to ban bridge protests?

Toronto Police confirm three people were arrested during a demonstration at the Avenue road bridge on Saturday. Faiza Amin speaks with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association on your right to peacefully protest in Canada.

2:17
NDP call for extension on small business loan repayment deadline
NDP call for extension on small business loan repayment deadline

Ontario NDP leader, Marit Stiles, is looking to draw attention to a looming loan repayment deadline that could be the last straw for many small businesses. Tina Yazdani reports on their plea to Premier Doug Ford.

1:27
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks
Ontario to use taxpayer funds to retrofit two Walmart stores to host ServiceOntario kiosks

The Ford Government is looking to shut down a number of Service Ontario outlets and move them to Staples Kiosks. Now, it also looks like the province is handing your taxpayer dollars to Walmart as well. Richard Southern has the CityNews exclusive.

More Videos