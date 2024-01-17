A strange truck and an ambitious target: EVs in 2024

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it’s shaping up to be a very strange year for electric vehicles. The market leader by a mile has just launched a much-ridiculed cybertruck. Despite growing market penetration, analysts worry the share of EVs is no longer rising fast enough. And in Canada, governments face a tough choice between offering incentives to get drivers in the cars, or to the factories to make them.

“I think the best thing that the government could do would be to direct all their monies to infrastructure. Get rid of range anxiety and then see if the market does switch — as everybody says — to electric vehicles,” says David Booth, senior writer and columnist for Postmedia’s weekly Driving section.

We have incredibly ambitious goals for electric vehicles in this country. We’re off to a good start. Can we keep the momentum going when the people who really want them, and can afford them, all have them?