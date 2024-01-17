Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard around 3:35 a.m. for a fight between two men.

Police arrived to find both men suffering from stab wounds. The pair were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the men has been taken into custody. Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects.