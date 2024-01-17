Heavy snow for BC, icy temperatures for Alberta and Ontario, and high winds for NFLD

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 17, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 4:12 am.

Heavy snow is expected to fall across wide swaths of southern British Columbia, and parts of southern Alberta, as winter continues to cause havoc from coast to coast.

From Vancouver Island to the Alberta border, Environment Canada has issued a series of snowfall warnings, calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of accumulation.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Simm put out a statement saying an extreme weather alert is in effect till January 18th. He added that additional shelter spaces and warming centres have been opened.

Extreme cold continues to be an issue in northern Alberta, where the daily lows are expected to be close to minus-40 Celsius through the rest of the week.

Similar extreme cold is also forecast for southern Ontario. The icy conditions stretch from Windsor to just north of Toronto, with windchill values making it feel more like minus-30.

Out east, most of New Brunswick, Quebec’s Côte-Nord region and Gaspe Peninsula, as well as Newfoundland are under various winter storm and wind warnings. In Newfoundland’s Wreckhouse region, southeasterly winds could gust up to 140 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17,
2024.

The Canadian Press

