How a small Leslieville grocer is keeping produce prices low

As many people struggle with the rising cost of groceries, a locally-owned market is challenging the prices of some products at one of Canada's largest grocers. Caryn Ceolin speaks with Angela Donnelly from Raise The Root Organic Market.

By Caryn Ceolin

Posted January 17, 2024 4:02 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 4:11 pm.

Torontonians walking past Leslieville’s Raise the Root Organic Market are taking note of a price comparison chart posted in the window, against the backdrop of neatly stacked piles of colourful, fresh produce.

Here, a 2lb bag of organic onions runs $1.99. That’s two dollars cheaper than at Loblaws, the chart claims. Organic ginger that would cost you $2.49 per 100 grams at most large supermarket chains are more than a dollar cheaper.

The small, independent grocer on Queen Street East is undercutting the big guys at a time when every dollar counts.

“I was really surprised when we were doing the price comparison that we were lower on so many items,” said Angela Donnelly, co-owner of Raise the Root Organic Market, which opened to address a dearth of fresh produce along this stretch of Queen.

“Of course, we’re not lower on everything and we’re not claiming to be lower on everything, but we’re definitely really competitive.”

Donnelly told CityNews the family-owned supermarket can charge less than big chains like Loblaws and Metro, partly because the purchasing is done individually.

“We’ll decide on the price based on what we think the market can bare but also we’re obviously trying to make a living,” Donnelly said.

Another factor: there’s no expectation to make a ton of money when it comes to setting the prices. “We’re not a massive corporation and we don’t have an obligation to make a massive profit,” she stressed.

The idea for the price comparison chart was borne out of frustration with rising grocery bills. Food affordability remains a top concern for many, with the typical Canadian family of four expected to spend $700 more at the grocery store this year, according to a closely watched annual report on the food industry.

The sign is displayed in the front window to encourage savvy shoppers to come in. Those who do, Donnelly said, are pleasantly surprised by some of the savings.

“Canadians are sick of seeing corporations run by extremely wealthy people charging a lot of money for the produce that we all need to eat to survive.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

7m ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools will be debated...

4m ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Opposition asking for audit on move to relocate ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks
Opposition asking for audit on move to relocate ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is asking the Auditor General to conduct a value for money audit of the Ford government's move to close the 11 ServiceOntario locations and relocate services to...

19m ago

Top Stories

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

7m ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools will be debated...

4m ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Opposition asking for audit on move to relocate ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks
Opposition asking for audit on move to relocate ServiceOntario locations to Staples, Walmart kiosks

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is asking the Auditor General to conduct a value for money audit of the Ford government's move to close the 11 ServiceOntario locations and relocate services to...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

4h ago

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

21h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

21h ago

2:25
Lack of funds impacting YMCA childcare centres
Lack of funds impacting YMCA childcare centres

YMCA says childcare locations will start to close without a timely provincial funding response. Michelle Mackey on the financial concerns and the uncertain future of the facilities.

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

More Videos