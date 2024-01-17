How a small Leslieville grocer is keeping produce prices low

Torontonians walking past Leslieville’s Raise the Root Organic Market are taking note of a price comparison chart posted in the window, against the backdrop of neatly stacked piles of colourful, fresh produce.

Here, a 2lb bag of organic onions runs $1.99. That’s two dollars cheaper than at Loblaws, the chart claims. Organic ginger that would cost you $2.49 per 100 grams at most large supermarket chains are more than a dollar cheaper.

The small, independent grocer on Queen Street East is undercutting the big guys at a time when every dollar counts.

“I was really surprised when we were doing the price comparison that we were lower on so many items,” said Angela Donnelly, co-owner of Raise the Root Organic Market, which opened to address a dearth of fresh produce along this stretch of Queen.

“Of course, we’re not lower on everything and we’re not claiming to be lower on everything, but we’re definitely really competitive.”

Donnelly told CityNews the family-owned supermarket can charge less than big chains like Loblaws and Metro, partly because the purchasing is done individually.

“We’ll decide on the price based on what we think the market can bare but also we’re obviously trying to make a living,” Donnelly said.

Another factor: there’s no expectation to make a ton of money when it comes to setting the prices. “We’re not a massive corporation and we don’t have an obligation to make a massive profit,” she stressed.

The idea for the price comparison chart was borne out of frustration with rising grocery bills. Food affordability remains a top concern for many, with the typical Canadian family of four expected to spend $700 more at the grocery store this year, according to a closely watched annual report on the food industry.

The sign is displayed in the front window to encourage savvy shoppers to come in. Those who do, Donnelly said, are pleasantly surprised by some of the savings.

“Canadians are sick of seeing corporations run by extremely wealthy people charging a lot of money for the produce that we all need to eat to survive.”