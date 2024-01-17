Immigration issue challenges delicate talks to form new Dutch government

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2024 8:09 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 8:12 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Delicate talks to create a new Dutch government around anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders suffered a setback Wednesday when a lingering immigration issue divided the parties involved in brokering a coalition.

“We have a problem,” Wilders told reporters in The Hague, the morning after a decision by senators from a key Dutch political party involved in the coalition talks to back legislation that could force municipalities to house asylum-seekers.

People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) senators threw their support behind the proposal Tuesday night. The lower house of parliament already has approved the plan, known as the “Distribution Law,” that aims to more fairly spread thousands of asylum-seekers around the country. Wilders strongly opposes it.

Wilders’ Party for Freedom, or PVV, won the most seats in the election, putting him in the driving seat to form a new coalition after four previous administrations led by outgoing VVD leader Mark Rutte.

Having Wilders in government would reinforce the far right in the European Union, where Giorgia Meloni is already leading the Italian government.

The VVD senators’ decision came despite opposition from the party’s new leader Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius — a former asylum-seeker who is in talks with Wilders and two other party leaders about the contours of a new coalition after Wilders’ Nov. 22 general election victory.

Wilders campaigned on pledges to drastically rein in immigration and he has long been an outspoken critic of the legislation that now looks set to be approved in a Senate vote next week.

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius and the two other leaders involved in the closed-door coalition negotiations also oppose the legislation that was drawn up by a junior minister from Yeşilgöz-Zegerius’ VVD.

The legislation aims to push municipalities across the Netherlands to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers who have a strong chance of being granted refugee status.

At the moment, many municipalities refuse to make space available. That has led to a crisis in existing asylum-seeker centers, most notably in the northern town of Ter Apel, where hundreds of new arrivals were forced to sleep outside a reception center in the summer of 2022 because of overcrowding.

Yeşilgöz-Zegerius has said she does not want her party to be in a coalition with Wilders’ PVV, but is willing to support a Wilders-led government. The other two parties involved in the talks are the reformist New Social Contract and the Farmers Citizens Movement. Together, the four parties have a strong majority in the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament.

But both Yeşilgöz-Zegerius and New Social Contract leader Pieter Omtzigt have expressed concerns that some of Wilders’ policies are unconstitutional. In a concession aimed at allaying those fears, Wilders last week withdrew legislation calling for a ban on mosques, Islamic schools and the Quran.

After a morning of talks Wednesday, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius sought to play down the divisions over her senators’ decision.

“Every problem can be solved,” she told reporters, without going into detail of the morning’s discussions.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

12h ago

Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today
Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter. An extreme cold warning is in effect for...

26m ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

1h ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

12h ago

Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today
Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter. An extreme cold warning is in effect for...

26m ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

1h ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

14h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

14h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

21h ago

More Videos