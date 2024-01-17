In the news today: Ethics probe over PM’s vacation? Canadians on climate change?

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Ethics committee to meet over Trudeau’s vacation

The House of Commons ethics committee is set to meet today to discuss whether a probe should be launched over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent holiday vacation to Jamaica.

Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett pushed for the meeting as part of a volley of recent Opposition attacks, garnering support from the Bloc Québécois, while the New Democrats are calling for a review of the Conflict of Interest Act.

Barrett says the Tories want the Prime Minister’s Office and the ethics commissioner to hand over communications regarding the trip, and NDP House leader Peter Julian says he’s looking for a broader crackdown on the ultra-wealthy influencing their political friends.

Early this month, Trudeau’s office said the prime minister’s family was staying at a location owned by family friends at no cost after earlier saying the family would cover the cost of their stay.

Canadians blame warm December on climate: poll

Canadian attitudes toward climate change are about as consistent as Canadian weather, a new poll suggests.

Contradictions abound in a Leger online poll of more than 1,500 Canadians conducted earlier this month after a December that set records for warm temperatures.

Almost three-quarters of them thought climate change was the cause of a balmy holiday that was many degrees above normal across almost the entire country. The majority — 81 per cent — enjoyed those snow-free, above-zero days.

But at the same time, two-thirds of respondents said the weirdly warm weather worried them.

Similarly, solid majorities of at least 60 per cent said Canada is experiencing more wildfires, heat waves, late-onset winters and poor air quality. Yet 67 per cent said they hadn’t been personally affected by extreme weather events.

Winter maintains its frigid grip on Canada

Heavy snow is expected to fall across wide swaths of southern British Columbia, and parts of southern Alberta, as winter continues to cause havoc from coast to coast.

From Vancouver Island to the Alberta border, Environment Canada has issued a series of snowfall warnings, calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of accumulation.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Simm put out a statement saying an extreme weather alert is in effect till January 18th. He added that additional shelter spaces and warming centres have been opened.

Extreme cold continues to be an issue in northern Alberta, where the daily lows are expected to be close to minus-40 Celsius through the rest of the week.

Similar extreme cold is also forecast for southern Ontario. The icy conditions stretch from Windsor to just north of Toronto, with windchill values making it feel more like minus-30.

Out east, most of New Brunswick, Quebec’s Côte-Nord region and Gaspe Peninsula, as well as Newfoundland are under various winter storm and wind warnings. In Newfoundland’s Wreckhouse region, southeasterly winds could gust up to 140 kilometres per hour.

Stabbing rampage inquest to hear from officers

The first Mounties to respond to a stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation are expected to testify on the third day of a coroner’s inquest.

Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others on James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022.

Sanderson, who was 32, died in police custody a few days later.

The inquest has heard how Sanderson and his brother, Damien Sanderson, were causing chaos on the community in the days before the attacks.

The inquest heard Tuesday in an overview about how the attacks unfolded that Damien Sanderson was the first person killed by his brother.

Myles Sanderson then went from home to home, armed with a knife, kicking in doors and stabbing people.

Strong odour from gas leak blankets Delta, BC

British Columbia-based utility company FortisBC says it has found the source of a gas leak at its Delta renewable natural gas plant in the community of Ladner.

A Tuesday evening news release says the minor leak is now under control and repairs are beginning.

It also says the strong smell can be attributed to an additive the company adds to the normally odourless gas so that any leaks can be quickly detected.

Although very pungent, the amount of the additive Mercaptan involved in the leak is not hazardous to inhale.

The statement also says the smell is expected to dissipate.

The nearby BC Ferries terminal is advising foot passengers to stay inside during their commute, while vehicle passengers should roll up their windows to avoid the smell.

Banff town council to decide on pedestrian zone

An Alberta tourist town in Canada’s busiest national park is expected to make a decision today on whether to continue its popular downtown pedestrian zone every summer and fall.

The Town of Banff was looking at permanently funding the project, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of its budget approvals last week.

But the decision was put on hold after town council received an unexpected letter from Parks Canada.

Salman Rasheed, who’s the superintendent of Banff National Park, says in his letter that he supports pedestrian-friendly initiatives, but he has raised concerns about the commercialization of public space.

Rasheed has requested a meeting with the town’s mayor and council before a final decision was made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024

The Canadian Press