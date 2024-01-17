King Charles III to undergo a ‘corrective procedure’ for an enlarged prostate

King Charles
Britain's King Charles III attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, Wednesday, Sept.20, 2023 in Paris. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2024 10:45 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 11:27 am.

Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will undergo a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate.

The palace says the king’s condition is benign.

The palace says the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate “in common with thousands of men each year.”

It says he will require “a short period of recuperation” after the procedure.

The Princess of Wales was hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at a private hospital for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday.

The former Kate Middleton is expected to return to public duties after Easter, the palace said. The 42-year-old future queen was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday.

