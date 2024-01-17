Liberal minister touts trade, criticizes Tories’ record on Ukraine in Prairie tour

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 17, 2024 3:47 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 3:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Trade Minister Mary Ng is touring the Prairie provinces to speak with Ukrainian community and business leaders this week as Liberals accuse Conservatives of turning their backs on the war-torn country.

Ng is making stops in Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg — three cities that have large Ukrainian diaspora populations — to tout the Liberal government’s work to modernize its trade deal with Ukraine.

The tour follows the Liberals’ recent newspaper ad campaign in 18 Conservative-held ridings in the Prairies, which accused Tories of abandoning Ukraine because they voted against a bill to implement the updated deal.

The Conservatives have repeatedly voiced support for Ukraine, and leader Pierre Poilievre has said they opposed the bill because of language in the trade deal that says both countries will promote carbon pricing. 

Ukraine already has a price on carbon in place, and officials have said that nothing in the deal binds them to that policy. 

Ng says it’s disheartening to see Conservatives playing politics with the issue and her government stands with Ukraine as it fights Russian invaders. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

