Man charged after allegedly threatening person with gun at Oakville house party

A man from North York is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened a person with a handgun while at a house party in Oakville, Halton Regional Police said.

Officers were notified of the incident in November 2023.

Police said an unknown male, later identified as the accused, pointed a gun and made threats towards another person at a house party. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified on Tuesday, and Halton police attended a residence in North York to arrest the accused and execute a search warrant. Authorities discovered a loaded handgun during their search.

Timothywos Tesfaye, 20, of North York, is facing a slew of charges, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among other similar offences.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.