Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 17, 2024 10:10 pm.

A 27-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue East when the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and later collided with another vehicle five kilometres away near Guildwood Parkway.

Police say no one was seriously injured in that crash.

From there investigators say the driver struck two police officers sitting in a police vehicle in the area of Cumber Avenue and Tivoli Court. The driver was then located and arrested a short time later.

Peter Brady of no fixed address is facing a total of 13 charges including two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, four counts of driving while prohibited and failing to stop for police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

updated

1h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

3h ago

Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap
Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap

About a dozen people are currently living in a Mississauga hydrofield despite dangerously cold temperatures over the last week, with many using propane tanks to survive the cold. Chris, a Brampton...

4h ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

7h ago

Top Stories

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

updated

1h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

3h ago

Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap
Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap

About a dozen people are currently living in a Mississauga hydrofield despite dangerously cold temperatures over the last week, with many using propane tanks to survive the cold. Chris, a Brampton...

4h ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

4h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

5h ago

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

10h ago

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.
2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.
More Videos