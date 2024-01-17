Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop

A 27-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue East when the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and later collided with another vehicle five kilometres away near Guildwood Parkway.

Police say no one was seriously injured in that crash.

From there investigators say the driver struck two police officers sitting in a police vehicle in the area of Cumber Avenue and Tivoli Court. The driver was then located and arrested a short time later.

Peter Brady of no fixed address is facing a total of 13 charges including two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, four counts of driving while prohibited and failing to stop for police.