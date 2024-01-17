Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap

About a dozen people are currently living in a hydrofield Mississauga hydrofield despite dangerously cold temperatures over the last week, with many using propane tanks to survive the cold.

Chris, a Brampton resident, has been living in the hydrofield for the last four months said last night was by far the worst it’s been. He tells CityNews he feels completely abandoned by all levels of government.

“It drives us crazy … I don’t understand how they are allowing this to happen.”

He’s been in and out of the shelter system for years and said he’s been bracing for the cold to hit, but never expected it would be this harsh or this scary. “Thank God for my propane tank. If I didn’t have that, I’d be frozen solid.”

When Chris first arrived in the fall, over 150 people were staying in the hydrofield. It was mostly asylum seekers living in the encampment, but after a man from east Africa died back in November while trying to heat his tent, federal funding was offered to Peel Region to help house the flood of newcomers.

“They have their own hotel, and we have nothing … [It’s] beyond frustrating,” said Chris. Even more frustrating for those on the hydrofield, is that there is a shelter steps away, but it’s over capacity.

“The government has completely failed all of us they have let all of us down … they are letting us freeze and that’s not right,” Chris added. “I just need somebody to listen and that’s it.”

Right now, emergency shelter capacity is at 376 per cent and 74 per cent of that space is being occupied by asylum seekers. The Region of Peel says seven hotels and a new shelter space are being used to house about 1,500 newcomers.

CityNews did reach out to the local councillor and the Mayor of Brampton to ask what’s being done to get people inside during this cold snap and did not hear back by deadline.

Eddie, who is also part of the encampment, said people spend their days moving around, trying to keep warm as they hope to survive these freezing cold temperatures and whatever else winter will bring.

“I have to keep the heater so close to me … if I don’t have this heater, I would freeze to death,” said Eddie.

Outreach workers have been to the encampment site on a regular basis delivering blankets, warm clothes and snacks, but most of the food here is frozen solid.