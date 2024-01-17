Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,695.02, down 253.07 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 56 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $79.88 on 11.0 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 52 cents, or 2.52 per cent, to $20.12 on 9.7 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $1.08, or 0.81 per cent, to $131.72 on 8.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 69 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $48.77 on 6.6 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Down 47 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $37.17 on 5.5 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 76 cents, or 1.43 per cent, to $52.54 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down 76 cents, or 1.18 per cent, to $63.45. Two members of the Rogers family have settled their differences with their brother Edward and announced their retirement from the Rogers Communications Inc. board of directors after a bruising fight over who should lead the company. Rogers said Wednesday the decision by Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers was part of a private settlement between members of the family. Details of the agreement were not disclosed. The siblings were at the centre of a power struggle in 2021, when Edward sought to replace Joe Natale as chief executive with Tony Staffieri, the company’s former chief financial officer.

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSX:MTL). Transportation. Down seven cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $13.96. Mullen Group Ltd. said it has signed a letter of intent to buy logistics company ContainerWorld Forwarding Services Inc. ContainerWorld offers international and domestic wine, beer and spirits producers inventory management, freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution services. The company will operate within Mullen Group’s logistics and warehousing segment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press