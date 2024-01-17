Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 17, 2024 6:24 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 6:27 am.

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month.

Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 28.

It is alleged that three suspects broke into the home and two of them were confronted by the homeowner.

Police say the suspects stole items from inside the home and fled in a Maserati SUV.

Investigators have released descriptions of the group and photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle:

  • Suspect #1 – male with a medium build. Wearing a blue hooded jacket, gray pants, black running shoes with a white sole, and a black face mask
  • Suspect #2 – male with a medium build. Wearing a black jacket with a white hooded sweater, blue pants, black running shoes with a white sole, and a black face mask
  • Suspect #3 – male with a thin build. Wearing a black jacket with a white symbol, dark coloured pants, black running shoes with a white sole, and a black face mask

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

