Retail sales up strongly in December as Americans showed continued willingness to spend

A shopper looks at outerwear at a store in Schaumburg, Ill., Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for December. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2024 8:52 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 9:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers in December, closing out the holiday shopping season and the year on an upbeat tone and signaling that people remain confident enough to keep spending freely.

Retail sales accelerated 0.6% in December from November’s 0.3% increase, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Because spending by consumers accounts for nearly 70% of the U.S. economy, the report suggested that shoppers will be able to keep fueling economic growth this year.

Among last month’s overall retail purchases, sales at stores that sell general merchandise rose 1.3%. Sellers of clothing and accessories reported a 1.5% increase, as did online sellers. By contrast, furniture and home furnishings businesses declined 1%, reflecting a struggling housing market. Sales at restaurants were unchanged in December.

Economists had expected consumers to pull back on spending in the final three months of the year under the weight of credit card debt and delinquencies and lower savings. Yet despite those challenges, along with higher borrowing costs, tighter credit conditions and price increases, household spending is being fueled by a strong job market and rising wages.

The healthy rise in purchasing last month highlights an apparent contradiction at the heart of the economy: Surveys suggest that Americans feel sour about the economy overall and exasperated by the increased cost of food, rent, cars and other items over the past two years. Yet the ongoing strength of their spending speaks for itself, indicating confidence in the economy and their own finances.

Inflation has cooled significantly since peaking at 9.1% in mid-2022. But costs can still flare. Higher energy and housing prices boosted overall U.S. inflation in December, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s drive to slow inflation to its 2% target will likely remain a bumpy one.

“The U.S consumer continues to hold up well, which is a positive for the economy,” said Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.

But Tentarelli said the latest data, along with other recent signs that the economy remains solid overall, does lessen the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon.

On Wednesday, Christopher Waller, a key member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, said that as long as the economy remains healthy, the central bank can proceed cautiously as it determines when and by how much to cut its benchmark interest rate. His remarks were seen by economists and investors as downplaying the potential for a rate cut as early as March, which Wall Street investors and economists had expected.

Meanwhile, polls show many Americans are still pessimistic. That disconnect, a likely hot topic in the 2024 elections, has confounded economists and political analysts. A major factor is the lingering financial and psychological effects of the worst bout of inflation in four decades. Much of the public remains exasperated by prices that, despite falling inflation, remain 17% higher than they were before prices began to surge.

Yet the holiday shopping season, the most critical for retailers, has turned out to be a decent one, according to some recent data.

Holiday sales from the beginning of November through Christmas Eve climbed 3.1%, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards.

While that’s less than half the 7.6% increase from a year earlier, this year’s sales are more in line with what is typical during the holiday season.

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, is expecting holiday sales to be up between 3% to 4% in November and December compared with the year-earlier period.

Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com, noted that consumer spending was “remarkably strong” during the holidays, but he added, “I do worry, however, how people are paying for all of this stuff. ”

Rossman noted that credit card balances and rates were already at record highs even before the holiday splurge. And buy now, pay later plans— which let shoppers break up the cost of an item over time — have spiked from last holiday season.

The government’s monthly retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn’t include many services, including health care, travel and hotel lodging.

___

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

Anne D’innocenzio, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

14h ago

Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today
Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter. An extreme cold warning is in effect for...

1h ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

2h ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

3h ago

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

14h ago

Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today
Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter. An extreme cold warning is in effect for...

1h ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

2h ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

15h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

15h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
2:48
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts
Tax money to be used to move ServiceOntario into Walmarts

CityNews has learned the Ontario government will be using taxpayer dollars to move ServiceOntario outlets into Walmart and Staples stores. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive.

22h ago

More Videos