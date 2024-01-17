S&P/TSX composite down more than 250 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

A TSX sign is pictured in Toronto, on Dec.31, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 17, 2024 11:35 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 250 points in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 265.06 points at 20,683.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.86 points at 37,345.26. The S&P 500 index was down 23.08 points at 4,742.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 125.61 points at 14,818.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 74.17 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was down 57 cents at US$71.83 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$16.40 at US$2,013.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.74 a pound.

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

1h ago

Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread
Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread

An aggressive and sometimes deadly form of Strep A is seeing record cases across Canada, including in Ontario where at least six young children have died since October. According to data from Public...

39m ago

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

28m ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, in hospital after abdominal surgery
Catherine, Princess of Wales, in hospital after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales has been hospitalized after undergoing planned abdominal surgery and will remain at a private hospital for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday. The former Kate Middleton...

2h ago

