Teen, 17, facing a dozen charges in carjacking, robbery investigations

A 17-year-old is facing a dozen charges in connection with an alleged carjacking and robbery in Etobicoke and Scarborough last spring.

Police say just before midnight on May 5, 2023, two people approached a vehicle in the area of Islington Avenue and Jutland Road. One of the suspects pepper-sprayed the driver of the car before both suspects fled with the vehicle.

Three days later, police say four suspects entered a business in the Kingston Road and Midland Avenue area just after 12:30 p.m. One of the suspects pointed a gun at employees of the store and demanded that they hand over cash. The suspects also took clothing and other items from the store before fleeing the area.

On January 16, 2024, with the help of the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force (PCJTF), a 17-year-old male youth was arrested. The teen cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police say he is facing a total of 12 charges including two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police are continuing to search for the other suspects in both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.