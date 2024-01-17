Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

toronto cold
Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Saturday, February 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 17, 2024 8:05 am.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 8:12 am.

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for parts of the GTA, including Caledon, Halton Hills and Milton, with Environment Canada warning of wind chill values nearing -30 in the morning.

“Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia,” the weather agency says. “Cover up. Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.”

Despite not reaching warning criteria, CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the City of Toronto and the rest of the GTA should heed the same advice with the morning wind chill still reaching near -25.

“It’s cold no matter where you are this morning,” Taylor says. “Exposed skin can freeze in 10 to about 30 minutes when the wind chill is close to that -30 range.”

“It is very, very cold today.”

Toronto will see a guaranteed high of -9 C on Wednesday with wind chill around -20 throughout the day.

The City of Toronto opened up a fifth warming centre on Tuesday due to the plunging temperatures. Toronto has also dispatched additional Streets to Homes and partner outreach teams to connect with people living outside and say they will hand out blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothing.

Toronto Pearson has warned that the extreme cold, coupled with heavy snow forecasted in Western Canada, could impact flights out of the airport. Travellers with Air Canada and WestJet are being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The deep freeze will continue into the weekend although Wednesday is expected to be the coldest day of the stretch. Thursday calls for a high of -6 C with the wind chill near -11 and Friday will see a high near -9 C with the wind chill around -20.

Things will start to warmup slightly over the weekend and the GTA should see a reprieve from the cold with plus temperatures early next week.

The current conditions and extended forecast for Toronto can be found here.

Top Stories

What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters
What Toronto's proposed property tax increase means for renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto, and the impact is likely to be felt by both homeowners and renters alike. In a press conference on Jan. 10, budget chief Shelley...

12h ago

Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke
Two men stabbed during overnight fight in Etobicoke

Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds and one is in custody after a fight in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and...

1h ago

Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home
Police searching for 3 suspects who allegedly broke into North York home

Police are on the hunt for three suspects who they say broke into a home in North York last month. Toronto police officers were called to a residence in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road...

2h ago

Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot
Witnesses recall emergency plane landing in Ajax as expert praises pilot

CityNews spoke with two witnesses and a flight instructor after a Cessna airplane made an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax.

12h ago

