Extreme cold warning hits parts of GTA as frigid spell reaches its peak today

The GTA remains entrenched in a bitter cold spell and residents are waking up Wednesday to the coldest day of what has so far been the coldest week of winter.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for parts of the GTA, including Caledon, Halton Hills and Milton, with Environment Canada warning of wind chill values nearing -30 in the morning.

“Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia,” the weather agency says. “Cover up. Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.”

????Extreme Cold Warning???? for parts of the GTA including Caledon, Halton Hills and Milton. Wind chill near -30. TO &rest of the GTA very cold too but not reaching warning criteria! Deep freeze continues into weekend BUT not as cold as today! Tune in ⬇️https://t.co/ZtlhMFK7WK — CityNews Toronto Traffic & Weather (@citynews680) January 17, 2024

Despite not reaching warning criteria, CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the City of Toronto and the rest of the GTA should heed the same advice with the morning wind chill still reaching near -25.

“It’s cold no matter where you are this morning,” Taylor says. “Exposed skin can freeze in 10 to about 30 minutes when the wind chill is close to that -30 range.”

“It is very, very cold today.”

Toronto will see a guaranteed high of -9 C on Wednesday with wind chill around -20 throughout the day.

The City of Toronto opened up a fifth warming centre on Tuesday due to the plunging temperatures. Toronto has also dispatched additional Streets to Homes and partner outreach teams to connect with people living outside and say they will hand out blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothing.

Toronto Pearson has warned that the extreme cold, coupled with heavy snow forecasted in Western Canada, could impact flights out of the airport. Travellers with Air Canada and WestJet are being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

With heavy snow in the forecast for Western Canada in the coming days, @AirCanada and @WestJet have informed passengers to check flight status for travel to @yvrairport. This may impact departures from Toronto Pearson, where very cold temperatures are also being felt, resulting… https://t.co/UtvAajl4P8 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 16, 2024

The deep freeze will continue into the weekend although Wednesday is expected to be the coldest day of the stretch. Thursday calls for a high of -6 C with the wind chill near -11 and Friday will see a high near -9 C with the wind chill around -20.

Things will start to warmup slightly over the weekend and the GTA should see a reprieve from the cold with plus temperatures early next week.

The current conditions and extended forecast for Toronto can be found here.