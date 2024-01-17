breaking

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

Pascal Siakam
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) tries to get around Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 17, 2024 2:29 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 2:39 pm.

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors will receive Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora from the Pacers, with the New Orleans Pelicans dealing forward Kira Lewis to Toronto as part of the three-way trade.

Toronto is acquiring two 2024 first-round draft picks and a 2026 first-round draft pick from Indiana. The Pelicans are sending a second-round draft pick to the Pacers in the deal.

Siakam, a free agent at season’s end, is said to be excited about the deal and is open to re-signing with the Pacers, according to Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career with the Raptors after being selected 27th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He developed into one of Toronto’s best developmental stories, evolving into a two-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA player.

Siakam was recognized as the league’s Most Improved Player in 2018-19 and won an NBA Championship with the Raptors in 2019.

This is the second blockbuster trade the Raptors have completed this season after the front office traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for Immanuel Quickley, R.J. Barrett and a 2024 second-round draft pick belonging to the Detroit Pistons.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

38m ago

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

3h ago

York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers
York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers

Police in York Region have released a video showing the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on New Year's Eve and say nearly 1,900 impaired-related charges were laid last year. The video released...

9m ago

Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread
Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread

An aggressive and sometimes deadly form of Strep A is seeing record cases across Canada, including in Ontario where at least six young children have died since October. According to data from Public...

2h ago

Top Stories

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

38m ago

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

3h ago

York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers
York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers

Police in York Region have released a video showing the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on New Year's Eve and say nearly 1,900 impaired-related charges were laid last year. The video released...

9m ago

Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread
Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread

An aggressive and sometimes deadly form of Strep A is seeing record cases across Canada, including in Ontario where at least six young children have died since October. According to data from Public...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

20h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

20h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:41
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park

Tobogganing has been banned at 45 hills across Toronto, including a popular park in an East Danforth neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt with furious residents and why the city deemed the hill unsafe.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
More Videos