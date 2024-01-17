Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors will receive Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora from the Pacers, with the New Orleans Pelicans dealing forward Kira Lewis to Toronto as part of the three-way trade.

Toronto is acquiring two 2024 first-round draft picks and a 2026 first-round draft pick from Indiana. The Pelicans are sending a second-round draft pick to the Pacers in the deal.

Siakam, a free agent at season’s end, is said to be excited about the deal and is open to re-signing with the Pacers, according to Wojnarowski.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire eight-year career with the Raptors after being selected 27th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He developed into one of Toronto’s best developmental stories, evolving into a two-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA player.

Siakam was recognized as the league’s Most Improved Player in 2018-19 and won an NBA Championship with the Raptors in 2019.

This is the second blockbuster trade the Raptors have completed this season after the front office traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for Immanuel Quickley, R.J. Barrett and a 2024 second-round draft pick belonging to the Detroit Pistons.