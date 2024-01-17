Tree of Life synagogue demolition begins ahead of rebuilding site of deadly antisemitic attack

Workers begin demolition Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Tree of Life building in Pittsburgh, the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, as part of the effort to reimagine the building to honor the 11 people who were killed there in 2018. The new building will include spaces for worship, a museum, an education center and a movie theater. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Gene Puskar And Brooke Schultz, The Associated Press

Posted January 17, 2024 1:18 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 2:12 pm.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Demolition got underway Wednesday at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, as part of the effort to reimagine the building to honor the 11 people who were killed there in 2018.

The demolition work began slowly, with crews picking away at the building’s exterior.

Most the building will be removed, although portions of the sanctuary walls will be preserved. The new building will include spaces for worship, a museum, an education center and a movie theater.

Carole Zawatsky, who heads the new nonprofit overseeing the project, was at the site as demolition began. She said she had a mix of emotions, including feeling bittersweet knowing why the old building was being demolished but also feeling tremendous excitement about seeing the project moving forward. It was sobering and a physical manifestation of healing, she said.

“It is an incredible symbol of great resilience and moving forward,” she said.

The Oct. 27, 2018, attack claimed the lives of 11 worshippers from three congregations meeting at the synagogue – Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life. The three have been meeting at nearby synagogues since then.

In a related project, a memorial to the victims is being planned for a site just outside the synagogue.

The process of planning that memorial was left to representatives of the congregations and victims’ families.

The design calls for a walkway that will lead visitors into garden memorial with 11 sculpted forms of open books, each representing one of the people who were killed.

They represent the “Book of Life,” where, according to Jewish tradition, the righteous are named.

The man who killed the congregants was sentenced to death last year, after the conclusion of a long-delayed federal trial.

Gene Puskar And Brooke Schultz, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

3h ago

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

breaking

9m ago

York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers
York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers

Police in York Region have released a video showing the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on New Year's Eve and say nearly 1,900 impaired-related charges were laid last year. The video released...

11m ago

Top Stories

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

3h ago

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

breaking

9m ago

York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers
York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers

Police in York Region have released a video showing the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on New Year's Eve and say nearly 1,900 impaired-related charges were laid last year. The video released...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

20h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

20h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:41
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park

Tobogganing has been banned at 45 hills across Toronto, including a popular park in an East Danforth neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt with furious residents and why the city deemed the hill unsafe.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
More Videos