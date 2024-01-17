York police release video of impaired arrest after driver crosses into oncoming lanes in front of officers

York Region impaired driver
York Regional Police have released a video of officers arresting a suspected impaired driver on Dec. 31, 2023.

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 17, 2024 1:55 pm.

Last Updated January 17, 2024 2:36 pm.

Police in York Region have released a video showing the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on New Year’s Eve and say nearly 1,900 impaired-related charges were laid last year.

The video released on Wednesday shows officers stopping a vehicle along the King-Richmond hill border near King Road and Bathurst Street on Dec. 31.

The footage of the incident from the dashcam of a police cruiser captures a vehicle driving slowly in the opposite lanes of traffic. The cruiser turns around and pursues the driver until the vehicle comes to a stop on the yellow line in the middle of the road.

Police say fluids were seen leaking from the vehicle and all four tires were severely damaged.

An officer can be seen approaching the drivers side and asking for the window to be rolled down.

“I’m good, man,” says the driver.

“You’re not good, man,” replies the officer. “I think you’re pretty drunk or pretty high right now.”

The driver tells the officer he was on his way home from a friends party and says he was aware of the damage to his vehicle.

“I do believe that you’re impaired based on all the driving evidence I’ve seen,” says the officer. “Because one does not just drive over a curb and destroy their car, right?”

Police say breath samples from the driver were found to be over the legal limit. He is facing several charges including impaired operation and two counts of driving while prohibited.

“What more damage might this drunk driver have caused had he not crossed paths with an officer,” asked YRP in a post on X.

More than 1,300 people were charged with impaired driving in 2023. The number marks a roughly 6 per cent drop from the previous year, but police say they are still charging more than three impaired drivers a day in the region.

During this year’s Festive RIDE campaign, running from Nov. 16 to Jan. 1, York police say a total of 170 drivers were charged with 242 impaired-related offences.

“Impaired driving remains the leading criminal cause of death in Canada and it will not be tolerated in York Region,” says York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

3h ago

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

breaking

8m ago

Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread
Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread

An aggressive and sometimes deadly form of Strep A is seeing record cases across Canada, including in Ontario where at least six young children have died since October. According to data from Public...

2h ago

Top Stories

New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA
New details emerge about bathroom reglazing company accused of cheating customers across the GTA

A bathtub and tile reglazing company that CityNews has been reporting on for several months is still in business and the list of customers complaining grows longer and longer each week. One woman went...

Speakers Corner

40m ago

Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty
Toronto daycare exiting $10-a-day program, citing funding uncertainty

A Toronto daycare is pulling out of the national $10-a-day program, saying the funding model has saddled the centre with unsustainable levels of debt, leaving families scrambling to either find other care,...

3h ago

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report
Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers for three 1st round picks, players: report

The Toronto Raptors have traded forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes three first-round draft picks and players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Raptors...

breaking

8m ago

Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread
Six Ontario children under 10 have died since October as deadly form of strep sees record spread

An aggressive and sometimes deadly form of Strep A is seeing record cases across Canada, including in Ontario where at least six young children have died since October. According to data from Public...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street
Small airplane makes emergency landing on Ajax street

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

20h ago

2:58
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters
How the city's proposed property tax hike will affect renters

A total 10.5 per cent property tax increase has been proposed for Toronto homeowners. Dilshad Burman with why experts say renters will also feel the impact.

20h ago

3:03
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house
What you need to know about renting in a rooming house

Renting in a rooming house is an affordable option for many, but as Dilshad Burman explains, the rules and rights of tenants might differ compared to those renting an entire home.

2:41
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park
Residents furious over the city's tobogganing ban at popular park

Tobogganing has been banned at 45 hills across Toronto, including a popular park in an East Danforth neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt with furious residents and why the city deemed the hill unsafe.

2:15
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods
Loblaw cuts discounts on near-expiry goods

Loblaw Companies Ltd is ending 50% discounts on near-expiry items, instead capping the discount at 30%. One shopper said it's what he's come to expect from the company, saying it's about "how much [they] can screw people."
More Videos