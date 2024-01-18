A county official vetoes a stadium tax for an April ballot, affecting Kansas City Chiefs and Royals

FILE - Members of the Kansas City Royals' grounds crew work off the field in preparation for the baseball season March 29, 2023, at Kauffman stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Jackson County Executive Frank White vetoed an ordinance Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, that would have put a 3/8th-cent sales tax renewal on the April ballot to fund sports stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 7:46 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 7:56 pm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County Executive Frank White vetoed an ordinance Thursday that would have put a 3/8th-cent sales tax renewal on the April ballot to fund sports stadiums for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.

“This proposed sales tax would generate over $2 billion from our residents, yet there is no clear understanding or assurance regarding the teams’ commitments and contributions to the county,” White said in a news release, the Kansas City Star reported. “It’s not a good deal for taxpayers and I cannot support an agreement that is not in their best interest.”

Shortly after the veto announcement, four county legislators said they sided with White. In order to override White’s veto, the County Legislature — which has nine members — would need six votes. They are approaching a Jan. 23 deadline to put the stadium tax decision in front of voters this spring.

The Royals and Chiefs released a joint statement after White’s veto that said, “We respect the County Executive’s veto authority. We will continue working with the legislators to ensure that this ordinance is on the ballot on April 2 so that Jackson County voters have the opportunity to decide on the extension of the current 3/8th-cent sales tax.”

The Royals are seeking to use the sales tax to help fund building a new downtown ballpark, though they have not yet announced their location. The Chiefs have consistently stated their intentions to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

The current stadium leases at the Truman Sports Complex expire in 2031. Although some legislators pointed out Thursday that April isn’t the only ballot in 2024 or in the years ahead of that expiration date, both teams have targeted April for the measure. They are said to have support from the current governor’s office, which has pushed their urgency.

On Jan. 8, county legislators voted 8-1 to approve ballot language for the new 3/8th-cent sales tax to replace the current one that expires in September 2031. White wasn’t in favor of that at the time and wanted more time to get additional concessions from the teams for the county in the deal.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after 'racing' incident involving 4 vehicles on Gardiner Expressway
Police search for 2 people after 'racing' incident involving 4 vehicles on Gardiner Expressway

Police are searching for two people after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say two Mercedes vehicles with Quebec licence plates were "racing" and caused...

58m ago

Man critically wounded in Brampton shooting
Man critically wounded in Brampton shooting

A man in his 20s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and...

0m ago

Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night. Police were called to a building on Jarvis Street, just south of Wellesley Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports...

54m ago

Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA
Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA

There has been a 48 per cent increase in patients with dementia in Ontario since 2010 according to an analysis of OHIP billing data released Thursday by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA). OMA President...

49m ago

Top Stories

Police search for 2 people after 'racing' incident involving 4 vehicles on Gardiner Expressway
Police search for 2 people after 'racing' incident involving 4 vehicles on Gardiner Expressway

Police are searching for two people after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say two Mercedes vehicles with Quebec licence plates were "racing" and caused...

58m ago

Man critically wounded in Brampton shooting
Man critically wounded in Brampton shooting

A man in his 20s has suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and...

0m ago

Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night. Police were called to a building on Jarvis Street, just south of Wellesley Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports...

54m ago

Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA
Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA

There has been a 48 per cent increase in patients with dementia in Ontario since 2010 according to an analysis of OHIP billing data released Thursday by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA). OMA President...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

2h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

10h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

2:52
Toronto councillor meets with Helsinki officials to discuss tackling homelessness
Toronto councillor meets with Helsinki officials to discuss tackling homelessness

As Toronto contends with brutally cold temperatures, local officials are looking to a Northern European country as an example on efforts to end homelessness. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos