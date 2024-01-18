At least 7 people dead after a landslide buries a house in the southern Philippines, official says

By The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 10:32 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 10:42 pm.

DAVAO, Philippines (AP) — A landslide set off by days of heavy rain buried a house where people were holding Christian prayers in the southern Philippines, killing at least seven people, including children, and seriously injuring two others, a disaster-response official said.

Five to 10 people remained unaccounted following the landslide in a far-flung mountain village in the gold-mining town of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province, Ednar Dayanghirang, regional chief of the government’s Office of Civil Defense, said Thursday night.

Rescuers stopped their search for more victims at mid-afternoon Thursday due to heavy rains that could cause more landslides, he said. The search and rescue work resumed on Friday.

“They were praying in the house when the landslide hit,” Dayanghirang told The Associated Press by telephone. “It’s sad but it’s the reality on the ground.”

Aside from the landslide, days of heavy rains also flooded low-lying villages and displaced more than 6,000 people in two other outlying provinces, he said.

The rains were sparked by what local forecasters call a shear line – the point where warm and cold air meet. At least 20 storms and typhoons lash the Philippine archipelago each year specially during the rainy season that starts in June.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest to hit on record, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines.

The Associated Press

Police search for 2 people after 'racing' incident involving 4 vehicles on Gardiner Expressway
Police search for 2 people after 'racing' incident involving 4 vehicles on Gardiner Expressway

Police are searching for two people after a multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night. Investigators say two Mercedes vehicles with Quebec licence plates were believed to be...

17m ago

Man killed in Brampton shooting
Man killed in Brampton shooting

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the area of Vivians Crescent and Stokes Road, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West just after 7...

updated

40m ago

Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night. Police were called to a building on Jarvis Street, just south of Wellesley Street, just before 7 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

Toronto man who died in rooming house fire remembered as 'kind-hearted, supportive'
Toronto man who died in rooming house fire remembered as 'kind-hearted, supportive'

A statement issued by Dixon Hall, a charitable Toronto social services organization, remembered William Cachia who died in the fire.

1h ago

2:04
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk
Vaughan teen killed while walking in crosswalk

York Regional Police say they're investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by two cars Thursday morning. David Zura reports.

4h ago

2:41
Sammy Yatim's family says inquest into his death is reopening painful wounds
Sammy Yatim's family says inquest into his death is reopening painful wounds

The family of a Toronto teen shot and killed by a Toronto police officer more than a decade ago is speaking out as the coroner's inquest into his death enters its fourth day. Tina Yazdani reports.

5h ago

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

12h ago

3:40
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight
Passenger trapped in plane bathroom for entire flight

A passenger spends an entire flight trapped inside an airplane bathroom. Plus, a canine controversy and Tina Fey's rumored next gig round out the interesting stories report with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

