B.C. expected to get more snow as extreme cold persists across swath of Prairies

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 18, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 4:12 am.

A winter storm closed schools and disrupted flights in B.C. on Wednesday, with snow expected to continue in some parts of the province.

Snowfall in southeastern B.C. was expected to taper off by this morning, while 10 to 20 centimetres is expected on parts of Vancouver Island between this afternoon and Friday morning before potentially turning into freezing rain.

All public schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley were closed Wednesday, while Vancouver International Airport says flight schedules could continue to be affected with winter weather persisting.

Environment Canada has lifted its snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Meanwhile, extreme cold warnings remain in effect in the Prairies, with wind chill values around -40 expected in parts of northern Alberta, southern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba.

And on the East Coast, parts of Newfoundland will be hit with between 20 and 50 centimetres of snow, while gusts nearing 100 km/h are expected to blow through the northwestern area of the island.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

5h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

9h ago

Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop
Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop

A 27-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over around 2:30 p.m. in the...

5h ago

Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap
Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap

About a dozen people are currently living in a Mississauga hydrofield despite dangerously cold temperatures over the last week, with many using propane tanks to survive the cold. Chris, a Brampton...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

5h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

10h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

11h ago

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

16h ago

2:26
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 

A Coroner’s inquest into the death of Toronto teen Sammy Yatim has resumed. As Tina Yazdani reports, jurors heard about police hiring practices and monitoring use-of-force.

More Videos