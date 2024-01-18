British leader Sunak urges Parliament’s upper house to swiftly pass Rwanda migration plan

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves following a press conference in Downing Street in London, Thursday Jan. 18, 2024. Sunak quelled a Conservative Party rebellion and got his stalled plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda through the House of Commons on Wednesday. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) live

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 8:27 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 8:43 am.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak laid out a challenge Thursday to members of Parliament’s unelected upper chamber to swiftly pass his controversial plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda

Sunak said any attempt by the House of Lords to soften or delay the policy, which elected lawmakers in the House of Commons backed Wednesday, would “frustrate the will of the people.”

“There is now only one question,” Sunak said at a news conference in his Downing Street headquarters. “Will the opposition in the appointed House of Lords try and frustrate the will of the people as expressed by the elected House? Or will they get on board and do the right thing?”

Sunak’s governing Conservatives do not have a majority in the House of Lords, which is made up of representatives from political parties as well as non-aligned appointees. The Lords can delay and amend legislation but ultimately can’t overrule the elected House of Commons.

Already, many members of the Lords have voiced concerns over the Rwanda plan, with one, Alex Carlile, describing it as “a step towards totalitarianism.”

A long delay would jeopardize Sunak’s ambition to have removal flights leaving by the spring, possibly timed to coincide with a general election.

With polls consistently showing the Conservatives trailing far behind the main Labour opposition, Sunak has made the controversial — and expensive — immigration policy central to his attempt to win an election later this year.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill, which was backed on Wednesday, is intended to overcome a U.K. Supreme Court block on the policy and give authorities the power to send migrants arriving in small boats to Rwanda rather than being allowed to seek asylum in Britain.

More than 29,000 people arrived in the U.K. in small boats across the Channel in 2023, down from 42,000 the year before.

On Wednesday, another 358 migrants made the treacherous journey, a week after five people died while trying to launch a boat from northern France in the dark and winter cold.

“I’m fighting every day to get the flights off to Rwanda,” Sunak said. “This is an urgent national priority.”

However, there is deep skepticism that the plan will work, both within Sunak’s party and among political opponents. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has described the policy as a “gimmick” and said he will reverse it if it comes into power.

Moderates in the Conservative Party worry the policy is too extreme, concerns underscored when the United Nations’ refugee agency said this week the Rwanda plan “is not compatible with international refugee law.” However, many on the party’s powerful right wing think the bill doesn’t go far enough and will be vulnerable to court rulings.

Sunak won the vote comfortably on Wednesday. But the victory came only after scores of Conservative lawmakers rebelled on earlier votes to make the policy even tougher.

Despite the clear divisions over the issue, Sunak insisted that his party was “completely united.”

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire
Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire

One person is dead and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a fire at a rooming house in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on...

updated

8m ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, just...

breaking

0m ago

'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade
'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade

After parts of eight seasons, two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods, a Most Improved Player award, a G-League Finals MVP and an NBA title, Pascal Siakam's time in the Toronto Raptors' organization...

1h ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

10h ago

Top Stories

Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire
Man found dead in Leslieville rooming house fire

One person is dead and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a fire at a rooming house in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on...

updated

8m ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road, south of Major Mackenzie Drive, just...

breaking

0m ago

'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade
'End of an era': Raptors players, fans react to Pascal Siakam trade

After parts of eight seasons, two All-Star appearances, two All-NBA nods, a Most Improved Player award, a G-League Finals MVP and an NBA title, Pascal Siakam's time in the Toronto Raptors' organization...

1h ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

9h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

15h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

16h ago

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

21h ago

2:26
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 

A Coroner’s inquest into the death of Toronto teen Sammy Yatim has resumed. As Tina Yazdani reports, jurors heard about police hiring practices and monitoring use-of-force.

More Videos