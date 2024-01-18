China, Philippines agree to lower tensions on South China Sea confrontations

By Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 5:50 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 5:56 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — China and the Philippines said they have agreed to work on lowering tensions after a year of public and tense confrontations in the South China Sea between their ships that have raised concerns of armed engagement in the region.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that the two sides agreed to continue to improve communication and use friendly negotiations to manage their differences at sea, “especially to manage well the situation at Ren’Ai reef.”

Ren’Ai reef is the Chinese name for what the Philippines call Ayungin Shoal and the U.S. calls the Second Thomas Shoal, the site of multiple confrontations between the two countries’ ships in recent months.

In November, Manila said that a Chinese coast guard ship and accompanying vessels conducted dangerous maneuvers and blasted a Philippine supply ship with a water cannon in disputed waters. China disputed the account, saying it acted appropriately.

China and the Philippines said they agreed to limit tensions at a meeting on the South China Sea on Wednesday in Shanghai, the eighth in a series that began in 2017.

“The two sides had frank and productive discussions to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and both sides agreed to calmly deal with incidents, if any, through diplomacy,” the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Wednesday.

The territorial disputes in the South China Sea are widely seen as a potential flashpoint for armed conflict. Multiple countries have claimed waters in the South China Sea, including Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Malaysia and China.

Whether efforts to lower tensions last is to be seen.

China is angry after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated the winner of Taiwan’s recent presidential election on Monday. Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China, chose a candidate from a party that considers Taiwan independent. China’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Philippine’s ambassador to lodge their complaints.

China objects to any official engagement with Taiwan’s government, viewing it as an acknowledgement of sovereignty.

___

AP writer Jim Gomez in Manila contributed to this report.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

7h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

11h ago

Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures

The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.  Hundreds of thousands of businesses...

1h ago

Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop
Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop

A 27-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over around 2:30 p.m. in the...

7h ago

Top Stories

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

7h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

11h ago

Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures

The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.  Hundreds of thousands of businesses...

1h ago

Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop
Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop

A 27-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over around 2:30 p.m. in the...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

6h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

12h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

13h ago

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

18h ago

2:26
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 

A Coroner’s inquest into the death of Toronto teen Sammy Yatim has resumed. As Tina Yazdani reports, jurors heard about police hiring practices and monitoring use-of-force.

More Videos