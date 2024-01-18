Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah to join The Rolling Stones at 2024 Jazz Fest

Posted January 18, 2024 1:55 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Country music singer Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, Queen Latifah and New Orleans’ own Jon Batiste are among the star power set to join The Rolling Stones as headliners of this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

The event will take place over two weekends, starting April 25 and ending May 5.

Also playing at this year’s festival are Hozier, The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Bonnie Raitt, Earth, Wind & Fire, Widespread Panic, Rhiannon Giddens, Fantasia, The Beach Boys, Irma Thomas, Steel Pulse, KEM, Jeffrey Osborne, Big Freedia and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. There also will be a celebration of Jimmy Buffett, who died last September, with the Coral Reefer Band.

Organizers announced last fall that The Rolling Stones would headline the festival on Thursday, May 2, as part of the group’s North American tour. Because they’re appearing on what would traditionally have been “Locals Thursday” at the festival, Jazz Fest added a day to the beginning of this year’s event. The 2024 Locals Thursday is now April 25. That day’s tickets will be $50 for Louisiana residents.

At the Cultural Exchange Pavilion this year, Jazz Fest will highlight the music and culture of Colombia with 17 bands performing Colombian salsa, cumbia, champeta and other regional genres. There also will be Colombian artists, food vendors selling traditional dishes and daily parades.

