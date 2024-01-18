Court upholds block on Texas law requiring school book vendors to provide sexual content ratings

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, an order blocking enforcement of a Texas law, which Abbott signed into law in 2023, requiring vendors to evaluate and rate the sexual content of books they sell, or have sold, to schools has been upheld by a federal appeals court. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 3:41 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An order blocking the enforcement of a Texas law requiring vendors to evaluate and rate the sexual content of books they sell, or have sold, to schools has been upheld by a federal appeals court.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said opponents of the law are likely to win their legal challenge of the law, which was aimed at keeping material deemed “sexually explicit” off school library shelves.

Backers of the law, signed last year by Gov. Greg Abbott, have said it is designed to protect children from inappropriate sexual material. The law’s opponents said it could result in bans on literary classics such as “Romeo and Juliet” and “Of Mice and Men” in schools.

Opponents also said the law places too heavy a burden on book sellers to rate thousands of titles already sold and new ones published every year.

The law requires vendors to give all library material a rating of “sexually explicit,” “sexually relevant” or “no rating.”

A book would be rated “sexually explicit” if the material is deemed offensive and not part of the required curriculum. Those books would be removed from school bookshelves.

A three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit sided with book sellers who said the law violated their First Amendment rights against compelled speech. The panel rejected state arguments that the law merely requires factual information, like a nutritional label on food items.

“The statute requires vendors to undertake contextual analyses, weighing and balancing many factors to determine a rating for each book,” Judge Don Willet wrote for the panel. “Balancing a myriad of factors that depend on community standards is anything but the mere disclosure of factual information.”

Wednesday’s ruling upheld a lower court injunction blocking the enforcement of the law while the challenge progresses. The panel consisted of Willet, nominated to the court by former President Donald Trump; Judge Jacques Wiener, nominated by former president George H.W. Bush; and Judge Dana Douglas, a nominee of President Joe Biden.

Kevin Mcgill, The Associated Press

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

3h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

1h ago

15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan
15-year-old boy dead after being hit by two vehicles in Vaughan

A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by two vehicles in Vaughan on Thursday morning, police say. York Regional Police officers were called to Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue, south of Major...

2h ago

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

42m ago

