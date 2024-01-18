Dominican authorities arrest US rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on domestic violence charges

FILE - Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection at Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 21, 2018. Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested the rapper, who is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18, 2024 on charges of domestic violence, and is being held at a jail in the capital, Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Jan. 17, according to officials. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 9:40 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 9:42 am.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of domestic violence.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

No further details were immediately available, and it wasn’t immediately clear if Hernández has an attorney.

A judge on Thursday is expected to decide whether the rapper will remain behind bars or be freed on bond as the investigation continues.

The arrest is Hernández’s latest brush with the law.

He was arrested at a seaside hotel in the Dominican Republic in October after being accused of assaulting a local music producer. Hernández and his partner, a Dominican rapper known as Yailín la Más Viral, had been recording at the producer’s studio.

Hernández was also previously accused in the U.S. of using a violent gang as a “personal hit squad,” but he avoided prison after providing testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which operate in the U.S. East Coast.

In March 2023, he was assaulted by several people at a gym in Florida.

Tekashi 6ix9ine had a multiplatinum hit song, “Fefe,” with Nicki Minaj in 2018. It peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts.

The Associated Press

