Families of stabbing rampage victims say inquest details are ‘horrifying’

Darryl Burns, right, whose sister Gloria Burns was killed during the the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., mass stabbings in 2022, and Stewart Head, whose brother was also killed, speaks to media at the public coroner's inquest in Melfort, Sask., Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted January 18, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 4:12 am.

MELFORT, Sask. — Family members of people killed during a stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation say it has been difficult to hear the details of their deaths during a coroner’s inquest. 

Stewart Head, whose family members were among those murdered by Myles Sanderson, says some of the details are horrific.

Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others on James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022.

The 32-year-old died in police custody a few days later. 

The inquest has heard how Sanderson, armed with a knife, went from home to home, kicking in doors and stabbing people. 

The first Mounties who responded to 911 calls testified Wednesday that they found people who were injured and dead. 

The detachment commander for the Melfort RCMP at the time of the attacks, who has since retired, is expected to provide testimony as the inquest enters its fourth day Thursday morning.

“The heartbreaking stories that our loved ones went through, the survivors, the injured and all the trauma that all the witnesses witnessed,” Head said Wednesday. 

“That’s pretty horrifying.”

The inquest, which is being held in Melfort, northeast of Saskatoon, is to establish the events leading up to the killings, who died, and when and where each person was killed.

A second inquest focusing on Sanderson’s death is scheduled for February.

The inquest has heard how Sanderson and his brother, Damien, were causing chaos in the community in the days before the attacks. 

Text messages show the brothers communicating with community members about drug deals and debts. Damien Sanderson was also texting his wife, Skye Sanderson, fatalistic messages about death.

The inquest heard many questions about how Mounties respond to outstanding warrants. 

Myles Sanderson, who had a record of violent assaults, received statutory release earlier in 2022, but was unlawfully at large at the time of the killings.

Skye Sanderson called 911 the day before the massacre saying her husband took her vehicle without permission and there were outstanding warrants in relation to domestic violence charges.

The officers told the inquest they located on the vehicle outside a home on the First Nation. Const. Tanner Maynard said he later learned he spoke to Damien Sanderson in the home but was given a false name.

The photo police had was from 2014 and Maynard didn’t recognize him.

Skye Sanderson is expected to provide testimony later Thursday. 

In an overview of how the massacre unfolded, RCMP said that Damien Sanderson was the first person killed by his brother.

Myles Sanderson then went around the community bringing chaos and death.

RCMP have said because the killer is dead, people may never get all the answers about why the massacre happened.

“Our community is broken,” Head said. “It’s been broken for the last year and a half.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

5h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

9h ago

Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop
Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop

A 27-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over around 2:30 p.m. in the...

5h ago

Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap
Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap

About a dozen people are currently living in a Mississauga hydrofield despite dangerously cold temperatures over the last week, with many using propane tanks to survive the cold. Chris, a Brampton...

10h ago

Top Stories

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

5h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

9h ago

Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop
Man facing dozen-plus charges after fleeing police during routine traffic stop

A 27-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over around 2:30 p.m. in the...

5h ago

Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap
Mississauga encampment residents say all levels of governments have abandoned them amid cold snap

About a dozen people are currently living in a Mississauga hydrofield despite dangerously cold temperatures over the last week, with many using propane tanks to survive the cold. Chris, a Brampton...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

5h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

10h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

11h ago

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

16h ago

2:26
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 

A Coroner’s inquest into the death of Toronto teen Sammy Yatim has resumed. As Tina Yazdani reports, jurors heard about police hiring practices and monitoring use-of-force.

More Videos