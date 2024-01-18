Family of Atlanta church deacon who died after struggle with police officer files lawsuit

FILE - This image from bodycam video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Johnny Hollman Sr. speaking with Officer Kiran Kimbrough on Aug. 10, 2023 in Atlanta. The family of Hollman, who died after struggling with the Atlanta police officer following a minor car crash, sued the city, the officer and Atlanta's police chief on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)

By Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 6:23 pm.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 6:26 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a church deacon who died after struggling with an Atlanta police officer following a minor car crash sued the city, the officer and the police chief on Thursday.

Officer Kiran Kimbrough used excessive force while trying to get 62-year-old Johnny Hollman to sign a citation finding him at fault for the crash, violating his constitutional rights, the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court alleges.

Body camera video of Hollman’s Aug. 10 arrest shows Kimbrough shocked him with a stun gun after he repeatedly said he could not breathe. An autopsy determined Hollman’s death was a homicide, with heart disease also a contributing factor.

An attorney for the family said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit that Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, Mayor Andrew Dickens and other city officials were also responsible for Hollman’s death.

“While they did not stand over the top of Deacon Hollman as he took his last breath, they were there because they created the culture that allowed this officer to believe that his conduct would go unpunished,” attorney Mawuli Davis said.

The suit seeks unspecified punitive damages and other compensation.

An attorney for Kimbrough, Lance LoRusso, did not immediately respond to an email and text message seeking comment. He has previously said Hollman resisted arrest and Kimbrough acted lawfully when he deployed his stun gun and used force.

Police and the mayor’s office declined to comment, saying they do not do so with pending litigation. A spokesperson for Dickens, however, said via email that the Hollman family remains in the mayor’s prayers.

The spokesperson also noted that the mayor ordered a review of police procedures and training following Hollman’s death that has led to a new policy allowing officers to write “refusal to sign” on traffic citations rather than arresting someone.

Relatives say Hollman was driving home from Bible study at his daughter’s house and taking dinner to his wife when he collided with another vehicle while turning across a busy street just west of downtown.

In the body camera video released in November, Kimbrough repeatedly demands that Hollman sign the citation, but Hollman insists he did nothing wrong. The two men begin to tussle.

Hollman ends up on the ground. He repeatedly says “I can’t breathe,” and Kimbrough uses a Taser to shock him. Hollman becomes unresponsive.

He was later declared dead at a hospital.

Kimbrough was fired Oct. 10 after Schierbaum said he violated department policy by not waiting for a supervisor to arrive before arresting Hollman.

Hollman’s family has also sued a tow truck driver who assisted Kimbrough and has called on prosecutors to charge the officer with murder.

The Fulton County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate and “will make a decision based on the evidence,” spokesperson Jeff DiSantis said Thursday.

Arnitra Hollman, Hollman’s daughter, said she was on the phone with him during the encounter with Kimbrough.

“It’s not a day go by that I don’t hear his voice in my head,” she said, choking back tears. “Imagine listening to your father begging and pleading for help. Imagine hearing your father saying they can’t breathe.”

Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press

Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw
Proposed Toronto police budget cut would pose 'unacceptable risk' to public safety: Chief Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday that plans to cut more than $12 million out of the proposed police budget would create an "unacceptable risk" to public safety amid increased emergency calls...

3h ago

'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds
'I'm not going to forgive him': Sammy Yatim's mother says inquest into fatal shooting is opening old wounds

Sammy Yatim's mother says she will never be able to forgive the officer who shot her son, but she will have to learn to sit through it. Dr. Sahar Bahadi spoke exclusively to OMNI News Arabic amid a...

2h ago

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton
16-year-old, 18-year-old charged in smash-and-grab jewellery store robberies in Mississauga, Brampton

Two people have been charged, including a 16-year-old, in a series of smash-and-grab style robberies targeting jewellery stores in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were...

4h ago

Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA
Almost 50 per cent increase in Ontario dementia patients since 2010: OMA

There has been a 48 per cent increase in patients with dementia in Ontario since 2010 according to an analysis of OHIP billing data released by the Ontario Medical Association Thursday. Dr. Andrew Park,...

21m ago

