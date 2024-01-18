Fan’s racist abuse of match official leads to 1-point deduction for French soccer club Bastia

By The Associated Press

Posted January 18, 2024 6:23 am.

Last Updated January 18, 2024 6:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — French soccer club Bastia has been handed a one-point deduction after its second-tier game was disrupted when a fan racially abused an assistant referee.

The French league said late Wednesday its disciplinary panel judged the case based on the racial abuse of the match official, plus fans lighting fireworks and throwing one on the field.

Points deductions in such cases have been requested for more than a decade by anti-discrimination groups working in soccer.

Play was stopped for several minutes during Bastia’s game in December against Quevilly-Rouen Metropole.

The game ended 0-0 and the sanction effectively took away the point Bastia players earned on the field. The team remains 13th in 20-team Ligue 2.

The club from the Mediterranean island Corsica previously had issues with racist incidents involving fans.

Italian forward Mario Balotelli, who is Black and often a target of abuse during his career, was racially abused playing for Nice at Bastia in the 2016-17 season. Bastia later banned a fan who admitted making monkey noises.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One person found dead in Leslieville home after crews respond to fire call
One person found dead in Leslieville home after crews respond to fire call

One person is dead and police are investigating following a fire at a home in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on Coxwell Avenue north of...

breaking

21m ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

8h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

13h ago

Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures

The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.  Hundreds of thousands of businesses...

3h ago

Top Stories

One person found dead in Leslieville home after crews respond to fire call
One person found dead in Leslieville home after crews respond to fire call

One person is dead and police are investigating following a fire at a home in Toronto's east end on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were initially called to a row house on Coxwell Avenue north of...

breaking

21m ago

'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban
'They are a distraction': TDSB passes motion to consider student cellphone ban

Students should be focusing on textbooks, not texts, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee whose motion calling for an updated policy on cellphone use in schools was approved on...

8h ago

3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens
3 suspects sought in smash and grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects after a brazen robbery at a store at Sherway Gardens on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the Etobicoke mall at around 5:21 p.m. for reports...

13h ago

Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures

The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.  Hundreds of thousands of businesses...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade
'It hurts' Raptors players and fans react to Siakam trade

CityNews' Sports Reporter spoke with Toronto Raptors players and fans after the news that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam was traded to the Pacers.

8h ago

2:37
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze
Residents living in a Mississauga hydrofield are calling for help amid deep freeze

As the deep freeze continues and shelters are overwhelmed, conditions for those experiencing homelessness have become dangerous. Shauna Hunt with a look inside a Mississauga encampment and how some survived the coldest night of the season.

14h ago

1:25
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal
Reports: Raptors trade Pascal Siakam to Pacers in blockbuster deal

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly traded two-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. Lindsay Dunn has all of the details behind the blockbuster move.

14h ago

2:54
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice
Customer complaints about a bathroom reglazing company increase as victims across the GTA seek justice

We’re learning new details about a bathroom reglazing company, CityNews has told you about before. One woman talks about her frustrating attempt at getting justice.

19h ago

2:26
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 
Coroner’s inquest into death of Sammy Yatim resumes 

A Coroner’s inquest into the death of Toronto teen Sammy Yatim has resumed. As Tina Yazdani reports, jurors heard about police hiring practices and monitoring use-of-force.

More Videos